Saving children’s media, one muppet at a time

Jim Henson’s Muppets need to be recognized for their impact

By AALIYAH ESPAÑOL-RIVAS — arts@theaggie.org

A “Muppet” is more than just a puppet. The term, coined by legendary puppeteer Jim Henson, is a combination of the words “puppets” and “marionettes.” Henson created the first muppet in 1955 and since their inception, Muppets have evolved into pop culture phenomena. From Kermit the Frog to Elmo, muppets have transcended the bounds of time and age.

However in recent years, their fate for forthcoming generations remains to be a constant battle of underutilization and undervalue.

On November 22, 2024 the official Disney Parks Blog announced the closure of “Muppets Courtyard,” a designated area dedicated to “The Muppets” in Disney World’s Hollywood Studios park. This closure includes “Muppet*Vision3D,” the sole Muppet-themed attraction in all 12 of Disney’s parks. Opened in 1991, the attraction takes guests through a tour of Muppet Studios, with the usage of 3D, special effects and animatronics. “Muppet*Vision3D” would also be the last Muppet project made by Henson himself before his death in 1990.

However, this news came as no shock to park goers due to the decline in popularity of the franchise. “The Muppets” which include and are not limited to: Kermit the Frog, Ms. Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo, began their start in 1974 on “The Muppet Show,” a children’s sketch comedy show that mixed the Muppets interacting with real-life celebrities. The show aired for five seasons and spawned six films from 1979 to 1999 before Disney acquired “The Muppets” franchise in 2004.

After Disney’s acquisition, “The Muppets” has not seen a successful interjection into mainstream media since the release of “The Muppets” film in 2011 and its sequel, “Muppets Most Wanted” in 2014.

Further muppet fate would falter, as on December 13, 2024, a spokesperson for Max (HBO’s streaming service) announced that HBO would not continue producing new episodes of the children’s show “Sesame Street” after the release of the 56th season in 2025.

“Based on consumer usage and feedback, we’ve had to prioritize our focus on stories for adults and families,” a Max spokesman said. “And so new episodes from ‘Sesame Street,’ at this time, are not as core to our strategy.”

“Sesame Street,” also a Henson creation, began airing on Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in 1969, to create educational children’s programming that bridges the inequality gap for low-income families. PBS produced the show for nearly 50 years before Sesame Workshop, the non-profit studio behind “Sesame Street” sold the producing rights to HBO in 2016 due to increasing costs and loss of revenue. Thus, all new episodes of “Sesame Street” would be released to HBO platforms first, before airing on PBS nine months later.

As the future fate of all Muppets remains uncertain, it is now undoubtedly important to recognize their significance in society. As children have shifted from sitting in front of televisions to mobile devices, Henson’s creations serve as a reminder of the ideals children’s media should uphold.

“Sesame Street” is a hallmark of children’s television, not only teaching children basic math, language and empathy skills, but also covering heavy topics such as grief, homelessness and racism in an easily comprehensible way. “The Muppets” teach the importance of teamwork, perseverance and fun, bringing a smile to all audiences.

“The Muppets,” whose versatility is evident through their various adaptations of classic stories like “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Christmas Carol,” can still have an impact on audiences today. Since their creation, Henson’s Muppets have made a positive impact on audiences of all ages — regardless if you grew up on any of the franchise’s content. As for “Sesame Street,” fans can be hopeful that future generations will always have the knowledge passed down from Elmo, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch.

