UC Davis women’s volleyball: season highlights and historic wins

Recap of the 2024 UC Davis women’s volleyball season

By (Abigail DeSa) — sports@theaggie.org

The UC Davis women’s volleyball team wrapped up their season, celebrating a series of historical achievements for the Aggies. With a major nine-game winning streak and a collection of victories against powerhouse teams, the Aggies secured second in the Big West Conference for the first time since 2009 and marked their return to the top three, which hasn’t happened since 2014.

Amongst the many firsts for the Aggies this year was a win against UC Los Angeles, the first in program history in non-conference play. UC Davis also notes record-breaking attendance for a home game with fans showing up to support the team and witness the phenomenal match.

The Aggies started their winning streak with a three-set win against UC San Diego in their second Big West season game. This game showcased the Aggies’ tenacity, proving how they are able to bounce back following a loss against California State University, Long Beach two days prior.

On Oct. 4, in Mustang territory, the Aggies defeated California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo for the first time since 2015. Picked as the League Favorite in the preseason poll, Cal Poly has been a consistent top contender in the Big West Conference which made their loss a big shake-up for the season’s projections.

After two more victories and a continued winning streak of four games, the Aggies faced the Rainbow Wahines of the University of Hawai’i and prevailed in a four-set battle. This marks another achievement for the team as it is their first triumph over Hawai’i since 2013. With these wins against key figures in the Big West Conference, the Aggies cemented their presence as a dominant force in the league.

Following their win in Hawai’i, the Aggies celebrated four more victories against California State University, Bakersfield, California State University, Northridge, UC Irvine, and California State University, Fullerton. The streak was then broken by UC San Diego in a hard-fought five-set match. Following the UCSD loss, the Aggies were additionally set back by a close game with Cal State, Long Beach where they suffered another defeat.

Although the Aggies would overcome the upset with a win against UC Riverside, the players fell short in their home game rematches with Hawai’i and Cal Poly. In the Big West Volleyball Tournament, the team faced Hawai’i for the third time this season in an electric match to break the 1-1 tie in their previous encounters.

The showdown ended in a tough loss for the Aggies, as they battled through a five-set game, with the fifth set narrowly going 13-15 in favor of the Rainbow Wahines. While their season had a tough end, as a whole the Aggies were successful in showing the fortitude and drive of both the players and the program.

Although the entirety of the roster played a part in the program’s accomplishments, several key players had stand-out performances throughout the season. Notably, Olivia Utterback, a fourth-year human development major, Ally Chandler, a second-year undeclared major, Jade Light, a third-year aeronautical engineering major, Ximena Cordero Barr, a first-year landscape architecture major, and Mia Starr, a second-year undeclared major, all played vital roles in fueling the team’s victories.

Utterback, an opposite hitter for the Aggies, leads the team on many fronts. She has the most kills on the team with 422 kills and has the second-most service aces on the team (39). For her excellence in her position, Utterback was nominated for the 2024 AVCA Pacific All-Region Honorable Mention and 2024 All-Big West Conference First Team.

Chandler, a middle blocker, also received a nomination. Chandler is nominated for the 2024 All-Big West Conference Second Team. Being No. 1 in hitting percentage in the Big West (0.373) and having the second-highest number of blocks on the UC Davis team (81). Chandler is undeniably integral to the roster.

Also nominated for the 2024 All-Big West Conference Second Team is outside hitter Light. Light has the most service aces for the Aggies, scoring 40 aces overall, and in the conference has the second-highest number of aces (28). Light is also seventh in the conference for kills, with 3.48 kills per set.

Additionally, setter Starr and libero Cordero Barr are nominated, with Starr being a 2024 All-Big West Honorable Mention and Cordero Barr on the 2024 All-Big West Freshman Team. Starr had a team high of 1,177 assists overall with 9.87 assists per set. Cordero Barr had an all-around successful season in kills, assists, service aces and a notable 239 digs.

Placing second overall in the Big West Conference demonstrates the capability of the UC Davis women’s volleyball program. Proving expectations wrong and charting their path, with these new achievements the UC Davis Aggies are set for a bright future and more successful seasons ahead of them.

By (Abigail DeSa) — sports@theaggie.org