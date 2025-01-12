Measure Q takes effect as Davis rings in 2025

The measure on last November’s ballot raised Davis’ sales tax from 8.25% to 9.25%

By RORY CONLON — city@theaggie.org

Measure Q, which passed in November 2024 with a 64.2% majority, raised the sales tax in Davis by one percent, from 8.25% to 9.25%. It is set to generate about $11 million worth of tax revenue annually.

Residents will pay more for taxable goods purchased in Davis, with notable exceptions being on purchases of groceries and prescription medicine. In an FAQ section on Measure Q, the city of Davis listed purposes the money can be used for.

“Measure Q is a general tax, which means it can be used for any city governmental purpose,” the city of Davis website reads. “This includes maintaining public safety and emergency response; addressing aging infrastructure needs; maintaining and improving our roads, bike paths and parks; providing affordable housing support and addressing impacts of homelessness; providing programs to community members of all ages; and taking actions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.”

The city estimated that it would have $6.3 million, or 7.5% of the General Fund for the 2024-25 year. Since the city aims to maintain a baseline of 15% in the General Fund Reserve, supporters for the measure argued that more money was needed.

Supporters for Measure Q included all members of the 2024 city council and five former Davis mayors. In a statement in favor of the measure, the five former mayors reiterated the importance of increasing city revenue to provide adequate services for residents.

“The City of Davis has worked diligently to manage existing resources efficiently, trimming expenses while protecting residents’ services and staff positions,” the argument in favor reads. “Now we need to catch up to inflation, increasing costs and our growing population.”

Those against Measure Q included Elaine Roberts Musser, a former chair on the utilities and Senior Citizen Commission; Mark Mezger, the president of the Yolo County Taxpayers Association; and three others. Their statement outlined questions on how taxpayer money would be allocated by the city and alleged that the city is paying “exorbitant salaries” to senior management and firefighters.

“The real problem is our Davis City Council has irresponsibly granted excessive salary increases to senior management and firefighters while the city is in dire financial straits,” the argument against reads. “The latest salary increases granted by the current Davis City Council will cost taxpayers millions of dollars over the coming years.”

In a rebuttal to the opposition, the 2024 Davis City Council members said they have made a plan to address the city’s needs and they are paying employees an appropriate amount.

“Until recently, Davis staff salaries were well below regional averages,” the rebuttal statement reads. “Through careful management, we have brought our public employees, including first responders and firefighters, to regional pay parity. The City’s most recent financial audit, certified by an independent audit firm, concluded the City appropriately accounted for its revenues and expenditures.”

Similar measures that involved adopting a sales tax were on the ballot in other cities in Yolo County like Woodland, West Sacramento and Winters. While Woodland’s Measure U (“Emergency Services and City Improvement Measure”) failed, West Sacramento’s Measure O (“Sales Tax for City Services Measure”) and Winters’ Measure S (“Emergency Services Measure”) passed.

Measure Q is set to stay in place unless it is repealed or amended by voters.

