Proposition 36 goes into effect in Davis and Yolo County

New California law raises the penalty of repeat drug and theft crimes to a felony

By YUENJO FAN — city@theaggie.org

On Dec. 18, Proposition 36 was enforced as an effort to combat drug and theft crimes statewide. A measure on the 2024 election ballot, the proposition was voted on by Californians, with a 68.4% majority voting, translating to a popular vote of 10,307,296.

This proposition comes in response to 2014’s Proposition 47, which recategorized theft of less than $950 and illegal drug possession under a specific weight as misdemeanors rather than felonies. Now, 10 years later, Proposition 36 has taken a different trajectory.

A recent press release by the Yolo County District Attorney’s office affirmed the county’s law enforcement effort to support the newly passed law.

“Yolo County law enforcement officials stand united to immediately enforce the laws that were amended or created by Prop. 36,” the press release reads. “Among the key provisions are: mandated treatment for individuals who are charged with their third drug possession offense; elevate theft offenses to felonies after a second conviction; aggregating multiple thefts to meet the felony threshold amount of $950; and advising convicted drug dealers that if they continue to sell drugs and someone dies, they can be charged with murder.”

On Dec. 20, two days after the law went into effect, Yolo County pressed its first Proposition 36-related charges against a suspect for repeat drug possession and multiple suspects, including a Davis resident, for theft crimes after two or more previous convictions.

Through these statements, including a recent social media post by Yolo County’s District Attorney Jeff Reisig, local prosecutors recognize Proposition 36’s impact. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Reisig expressed his support for the newly implemented law.

“Prop 36 offers real healing potential through court-supervised mandated treatment for individuals who simply can’t stop using hard drugs like fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine,” the post reads. “Prop 36 will save lives.”

The proposition aims to decrease crime rates and discourage repeat offenders from committing drug or theft crimes. Yet, objectors fear the new law may cause more harm than good.

California’s Voter Information Guide detailed the potential cons of the new law.

“It reignites the failed war on drugs, makes simple drug possession a felony, and wastes billions on prisons, while slashing crucial funding for victims, crime prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation,” the guide reads.

On the other hand, the District Attorney’s Office refuted these claims in the press release, voicing additional support for Proposition 36.

“[Proposition 36] restored the ability to achieve the objective of holding people accountable for their actions and mandating services to those who are severely addicted or mentally ill,” the press release reads.

More information about Proposition 36 and other new laws can be found on the California Voter Information Guide website.

Written By Yuenjo Fan — city@theaggie.org