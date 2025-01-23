Navigating the fake news epidemic

Now more than ever, it is important to examine the quality of your media diet

In a time when disinformation can be rampant, it’s critical to take a step back and have a harder look at the media we consistently consume. Whether it’s the podcast you listen to on your morning drive or your favorite scrolling app, our methods of receiving information have a role in shaping our view of the world.

Fake news is dangerous, which is why we must stay vigilant. A Pew Research study found that 23% of Americans who were a part of their survey have at some point shared fake news. Algorithms are not your friend and have even been found to knowingly exacerbate mental health issues. These are issues that should not be taken lightly. This is why the Editorial Board urges you to have a media diet rich in high-quality information sources — so we compiled a list to make the search a little easier.

National Public Radio

National Public Radio (NPR) is a non-profit, independent organization with a mission of informing the American people. NPR was initially created by Congress in 1967 under the Public Broadcasting Act with the aim of enhancing the educational and cultural aspects of radio broadcasting. The organization has since expanded to now include a website, podcasts and shows. NPR is funded in many ways, but one of its main sources of revenue is the subscription fees of listeners.

It is, in part, this funding structure that makes NPR one of our top picks, as it allows the organization to experience lessened financial pressures that may compromise journalistic integrity. News outlets are the watchdogs of society, and it is vital that the for-profit incentive structure of media does not subvert the release of information that is misaligned with the interests of the media outlet’s owners.



Associated Press News

Founded in 1847, Associated Press (AP) News is an independent news organization “beholden only to the facts.” AP News has a strong global presence and provides an array of coverage on both national and foreign affairs. AP News journalists follow a standard of practice that minimizes bias and inaccuracies.

A strong standard of practice is key to obtaining news in the most objective way possible. However, we must also recognize that completely unbiased news is simply not attainable. The people who write, edit and publish these stories will always have a certain partiality, so we should instead aim for fair news. Fair news seeks to minimize incorrect information and narrow perspectives while also embracing the humanness in journalism enough to meaningfully tell people stories.



Local news

Lastly, if you haven’t already, check out your local news. While it may be tempting to get wrapped up in the whirlwind of news on national politics, seeing news most relevant to your area can provide a much-needed, down-to-earth perspective on issues impacting your community.

Some news outlets local to the Davis area include: The Davis Enterprise, the Davis Vanguard and The Sacramento Bee. Local news groups often don’t suffer the same over-politicization that larger news outlets so often do, making them a compelling source of news. For more statewide issues, CalMatters is also an honorable mention. Lastly, don’t hesitate to find journalists you trust and subscribe to their Substack or any other independent media organization that supports high-quality journalism.

Remember to have compassion for the local news organizations that need to operate behind a paywall to sustain themselves. Local journalism is struggling to stay alive, and it is much more preferable for news outlets to be funded by everyday readers instead of billionaires who prioritize profit over the truth.

If you read through this editorial and still choose to get your news from TikTok or some other social media platform, at the very least fact-check the information and always assume it to be false before verification. It’s important to make fact-checking a habit, especially when the source of the information has uncertain credibility.

