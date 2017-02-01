In Photos: Women’s march on Sacramento, San Francisco theaggie 3 hours ago Twitter Facebook Google + Linkedin Comments The lengths that people went through to include art into their protest was absolutely astounding. This person had fashioned a version of the Statue of Liberty onto themselves, and had even included the text that is actually etched onto the statue (BECCA RIDGE / AGGIE) There was so many different signs at the rally. So much time and effort was put into everyone’s message. It was hard to not want to take pictures of every one that I saw. (BECCA RIDGE / AGGIE) One of my favorite things about being at the march was the willingness of others to be photographed. Everyone was so kind and ready to share their presence with others. (BECCA RIDGE / AGGIE) Demonstrators in front of the State Capitol Building lead chants and energize the crowd of supporters. (BRIAN LANDRY / AGGIE) A young marcher shows another child her “Future Madame President” sign. (BRIAN LANDRY / AGGIE) The area in front of the California State Capitol fills with people who watch on as people directly in the front of the building begin chants. (BRIAN LANDRY / AGGIE) Crowds of people gathered in front of the capitol in solidarity, to support the fight for not only women’s rights but overall equality. (BRIANA NGO / AGGIE) As the marchers marched through the streets, an American flag can be seen in the distance while in the foreground protest signs linger, sending a silent message to Americans. (BRIANA NGO / AGGIE) “Love not hate! Make America great!” (BRIANA NGO / AGGIE) A man among the marchers marches to the capitol with a pride flag in hand. (BRIANA NGO / AGGIE) Many men came to participate and march in solidarity with their female comrades. This man in particular can be seen holding a sign of how he believes America should be. (BRIANA NGO / AGGIE) Starting from Civic Center Plaza, demonstrators walked down Market Street toward Justin Herman Plaza. (JAY GELVEZON / AGGIE) Demonstrators even rode San Francisco streetcars. (JAY GELVEZON / AGGIE)