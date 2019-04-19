Through the Lens of the 105th Picnic Day The California Aggie Photo Desk — photo@theaggie.org 22 hours ago Twitter Facebook Google + Linkedin Comments Picnic Day 105 through the eyes of The Aggie’s photographers Dachshunds are faster than you think and within a few seconds they already crossed the finish line. (ZOË REINHARDT) The California Aggie Marching Band-uh! performs during Picnic Day’s Battle of the Bands. The 105th Picnic Day was held on the campus of the University of California at Davis on April 13. (JUSTIN HAN) UC Davis Chemistry Department lights up Rock Hall with an hour-long demonstration of chemical reactions and scientific humor with three-feet tall flames like these. (IAN JONES) (VENOOS MOSHAYEDI) (REBECCA CAMPBELL) Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Red Cross collection, the collection of the Picnic Day fashion show displays a combination of concepts focusing on minimalism, sustainability, and cultural diversity. (RAUL MORALES) (JORDAN CHOW) (MARINA OLNEY) Materials Science students perform as the Incredibles during the Materials Science Magic Show. Syndrome explains that Mr. Incredible cannot defeat him due to glass’ high tensile strength. (QUIINN SPOONER) (DANIELLE MOFFAT) Student organizations participate in the annual Picnic Day Parade. (LUIS LOPEZ) (TIMOTHY LI) (JULI PEREZ) By: The California Aggie Photo Desk — photo@theaggie.org