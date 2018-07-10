In Photos: Favorite Davis Spots

Aggie photographers share their favorite places in and around Davis

Rock Climbing along Putah Creek has to be one of my favorite parts of going to UC Davis. (TREVOR GOODMAN)

The arboretum is a great place to escape from the school setting while still being at school. (ALEXA FONTANILLA)

Head to the greenhouses behind Kleiber and, if you’re lucky, Ernesto will tell you one of his classic plant puns. (ANH-TRAM BUI)

Just a five-minute bike ride away from the dorms is the Student Farm, where student interns and volunteers gain in-field experience working with sustainable agriculture and food systems. (DIANA LI)

Watching movies is a great way for me to take a break from school and relax. (JONATHAN HSU)

The Ann E. Pitzer Center has to be my favorite place to go to when I want to recharge myself with music. (JORDAN CHOW)

You truly know what it means to go to an ag school once you live across from the cows at the dorms. (JULI PEREZ)

The radiant colors of the Arboretum in fall will always be my favorite Davis find. (KAILA MATTERA)

I’ve been amazed by how much I’ve learned from the Manetti Shrem museum over the past two years. Between the museum’s various art exhibitions and series of lectures, the museum has offered a space for knowledge, beauty and progress. (MACLEAN HARTFORD)

The design building Cruess Hall is one of my favorite places to explore because it features amazing student art. (MEENA RUGH)

Whenever I feel homesick, I enjoy going to the top of the Hutchison parking lot to watch the sunset. (VENOOS MOSHAYEDI)

The Arboretum is my favorite place because I enjoy doing my scenic runs in Davis through the Arboretum. It is photogenic and provides a great deal of shade and, if you’re lucky, you’ll see the otters alongside the ducks. (THOMAS MA)

Compiled by The California Aggie Photo Desk—photo@theaggie.org