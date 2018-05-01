Picnic Day 2018 in Photos The California Aggie Photo Desk 12 hours ago Twitter Facebook Google + Linkedin Comments A visual recap of UC Davis’ premier event Dog going, dog going, doggone. (DIANA LI) (DANIELLE MOFFAT) (TAYLOR LAPOINT) (TAYLOR LAPOINT) Methane and dish soap create fire at the Chemistry Magic Show. (KAILA MATTERA) Had an egg-cellent time at Picnic Day. (ANH-TRAM BUI) (JORDAN KNOWLES) Demonstration of K-9 apprehension of a suspect. (KAILA MATTERA) A great combination with the amazing weather on Picnic Day was the sorbet that was made from liquid nitrogen. (VENOOS MOSHAYEDI) Students demonstrating conservation of momentum and energy using Newton’s cradle. (ALEXA FONTANILLA) Families and friends rejoicing in the fine 80-plus degree Picnic Day weather. (TREVOR GOODMAN) Lo & The Mix played an incredible set for hundreds of families and students on the Quad. (TREVOR GOODMAN) (JULI PEREZ) Models show off students’ best work. (ZOË REINHARDT) LeShelle May shows off a dress from the Red Dress Collection. (ZOË REINHARDT) By: The California Aggie Photo Desk