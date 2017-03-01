-
New UC Davis Chancellor Gary May receives $325,780 a year from paid board positions - 2 hours ago
-
Photo of the Week: 3/1/2017 - 2 hours ago
-
UC Davis ranked high in career success, financial aid services - 13 hours ago
-
Five ways to beat Winter Quarter - 13 hours ago
-
Humor: New professor actually just two kids in a trenchcoat - 13 hours ago
-
Rainy day commute playlist - 13 hours ago
-
3rd Thursdays at the Shrem - 13 hours ago
-
UC Berkeley protests Breitbart Editor - 13 hours ago
-
Major League Baseball is on its way back - 13 hours ago
-
Elizabeth Spiller appointed as new dean of College of Letters and Science - 13 hours ago
