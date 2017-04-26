In Photos: Picnic Day 2017

10 hours ago
Franck, Doxie Derby all-around wi(e)nner, races to the finish line to secure first place. (CIERA PASTUREL / AGGIE)
The song “Beginnings” is all about living it up. (LAURA LONG / AGGIE)
Disc Dogs of the Golden Gate is definitely a must-see at Picnic Day. (LUCY KNOWLES / AGGIE)
Learning how to preserve our ecosystems. (ZOË REINHARDT / AGGIE)
It’s not Picnic Day without face painting! (MEENA RUGH / AGGIE)
Confused kittens of the feline rescue showcase. (NICHOLAS CHAN / AGGIE)
Spider-Man shows us the tensile strength of his spider web at the Materials Magic Show. (JERO REAL / AGGIE)
Head to the Cole Facility on Picnic Day for an udderly unique experience. (ANH-TRAM BUI / AGGIE)
The Cal Aggie Marching Band-Uh! starts the day off right with a musically captivating performance. (KELSEY GREGGE / AGGIE)
Families observe basic physics principles at work with a hands-on display. (JORDAN KNOWLES / AGGIE)
Parents, children and students experienced the various types of honey at the Honey Tasting Booth during Picnic Day. (VENOOS MOSHAYEDI / AGGIE)
Bird’s eye view of downtown parade. (FARAH FARJOOD / AGGIE)
Creating an artificial tornado. (AARON KEOKHAM / AGGIE)
Davis Wushu puts on a thrilling performance at the annual Picnic Day Davis Dance Revolution. (BRIANA NGO / AGGIE)
UC Davis lands a helicopter on campus. (ALEXA FONTANILLA / AGGIE)
Members of the UC Davis polo team lead a demonstration of the sport during Picnic Day. (BRIAN LANDRY / AGGIE)
The Cal Aggie Marching Band-uh! jams out at Battle of the Bands. (DIANA LI / AGGIE)
Meet Baby, the 9-year old macaw of Mickaboo Companion Bird Rescue. (CAT TAYLOR / AGGIE)

 

Compiled by: The California Aggie Photo Desk — photo@theaggie.org

 

