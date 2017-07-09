4th of July in Photos

14 hours ago
San Francisco under the colorful and foggy night sky. (ALEXA FONTANILLA)
A spontaneous morning photoshoot with friends to start off the Fourth of July. (JERO REAL)
Long exposure of a lit lake. (JORDAN KNOWLES)
You can never go wrong with a poolside barbecue and old friends. (RAUL MORALES)
What is the Fourth of July without swimming? (ZOË REINHARDT)
Celebrating Fourth of July and my 2-year-old dog’s birthday. (FARAH FARJOOD)

Compiled by: The California Aggie Photo Desk — photo@theaggie.org

