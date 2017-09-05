Life in Hong Kong through Photos

Aggie photographer Nicholas Chan shows what it’s like to live in Hong Kong

Almost one year ago, I left Hong Kong and travelled to Davis in pursuit of a university education. Having lived all my life in hyperactive Hong Kong, I had no concept of the style of living and pace of life outside the city. Throughout my year of study at Davis, and my year away from home, I have learned to appreciate the attributes of Hong Kong that make the city unique. I hope that through the following pictures I can share a few of these attributes.

Despite now having to spend the majority of my days away from Hong Kong, I will never forget the quirks and features of the place I call home. Through this journey I have learned to appreciate everything from the largest structures to the smallest details, since only after leaving Hong Kong did I begin to notice them.

Photos by: Nicholas Chan — photo@theaggie.org