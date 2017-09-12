A Family Trip Through Europe

15 hours ago

Aggie photographer Meena Rugh documents family summer trip through Europe

 

My family and I started off the summer by flying to Barcelona a day after my last final of Spring Quarter. We visited La Sagrada Familia, which was beautiful, and ate amazing food such as churros con chocolate. We stayed in Barcelona for a few days and then flew to Nice, France, where we immediately searched for a bakery and had croissants. The next few days in Nice consisted of swimming in the French Riviera, farmers markets and more baked goods. We ended the trip in Paris, which is now my favorite city. We visited the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, of course, but my favorite part of the city was the architecture and fashion. Overall it was really nice to get out of Davis for a little and explore more of the world while also getting to spend some time with my family. 

I took this picture of my brother in Nice on one of the early days of our trip. It means a lot to me that I got to spend time with my family in such a beautiful city after not seeing them for months.
We took a day trip up to Monte Carlo where some James Bond scenes were filmed.

Photos by: Meena Rugh — photo@theaggie.org

 

 

 

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*