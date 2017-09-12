A Family Trip Through Europe

Aggie photographer Meena Rugh documents family summer trip through Europe

My family and I started off the summer by flying to Barcelona a day after my last final of Spring Quarter. We visited La Sagrada Familia, which was beautiful, and ate amazing food such as churros con chocolate. We stayed in Barcelona for a few days and then flew to Nice, France, where we immediately searched for a bakery and had croissants. The next few days in Nice consisted of swimming in the French Riviera, farmers markets and more baked goods. We ended the trip in Paris, which is now my favorite city. We visited the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, of course, but my favorite part of the city was the architecture and fashion. Overall it was really nice to get out of Davis for a little and explore more of the world while also getting to spend some time with my family.

Photos by: Meena Rugh — photo@theaggie.org