Best Getaway: Lake Tahoe

Why Lake Tahoe remains champion for the best place for a weekend excursion

Lake Tahoe, the most versatile getaway destination, won the title of Best Getaway from Davis with a 48.6% majority, beating out runner-up San Francisco. Known for its clear water and mountainous terrain, this two-million-year-old lake harbors some of the most beautiful shorelines. In addition, its contrasting winter and summer seasons make it a desirable vacation spot for both skiers and beach-goers. About two hours away from UC Davis, it makes an easy day trip as well.

“My favorite thing to do is go boating all day to cool jumping rock like Rooster’s Rock,” said Frankie Vererka, a second-year human development and science and technology studies double major. “Another really cool place is Emerald Bay. The water is an unreal color. I love being on the boat all day and stopping at some of the best restaurants on the lake in the middle of the day such as Gar Woods, Sunnyside and Chambers Landing.”

Nina Steinkemper, a second-year design and communication major, said winter activities in Tahoe offer a different but equally enjoyable experience.

“[I] mainly went to ski and go snow hiking with friends and family,” she said. “Hiking at the lake is so beautiful but definitely too cold to swim in the winter. Now at UC Davis, I’m on the Ski and Snowboarding team. We have a cabin all winter close to Squaw and Alpine for great skiing.”

Tahoe’s shifting landscape allows for its historic cobalt waters to be a constant appeal for UC Davis students, as the multifaceted experiences that it provides makes it an unparalleled location for nature lovers.

“I think going to Lake Tahoe during spring quarter is the best time,” said fourth-year biological sciences major Saira Singh. “It’s sunny out, but there’s still snow on the ground if you like snow activities.”

On the weekends, after the final Friday class has been let out, Tahoe remains the dreamy destination for wandering UC Davis students, an exciting place to see and do a variety of things.

Written by: Athena Aghighi — features@theaggie.org





