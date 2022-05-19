Best Breakfast Burrito: Ali Baba

Ali Baba wins title for Best Breakfast Burrito for a third time



By MONICA MANMADKAR — features@theaggie.org

Serving the community since 1986, Ali Baba is considered one of Davis’ food staples. The menu is filled with plenty of options: gyros, burgers, platters and breakfast burritos. With 79.6% of the votes, Ali Baba won this year’s best breakfast burrito for Best of Davis.

Their famous burritos are offered in two ways: regular and vegetarian. Both are filled with two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, french fries, honey and Tapatio. The regular one has gyro meat and bacon, while the vegetarian option has avocado, grilled tomatoes and mushrooms.

Located on the corner of 3rd and A Street, Ali Baba is right near campus, perfect for when students might feel like grabbing a quick breakfast after or in between classes.

“The first time that I tried Ali Baba’s was when my friend got a burrito and I had a bite and I was like, ‘Whoa, this is so good,’” said Ariana Shabudagi, a first-year philosophy major. “Even though I’ve only gotten it twice after that, I’ve gone with my friends at least five or six times.”

When asked about Ali Baba being voted the best breakfast burrito place, Sean Seo, a first-year biopsychology major, said that the Davis community is right and that there is no competition since it is so delicious.

“The burrito is really good and if you haven’t tried it yet, then you’re missing out,” Seo said.

Priced at under $10, this breakfast burrito is not only cheap but also filling with its hearty servings.

“I think that before coming to college, I wasn’t as huge of a fan of breakfast burritos, but Ali Baba’s has definitely changed my mind,” said Hao Ngo, a first-year neurobiology, behavior and physiology major. “Their burritos are scrumptious and whenever I think about them, my mouth waters.”

Ngo said that Ali Baba saves his day whenever he needs to go to an event and doesn’t have the time to make a nutritious breakfast.

Ali Baba has not only made its impact on students who have just joined the Davis community but also has been a staple in many other students’ food experiences.

Matthew Holt, a third-year managerial economics major, said that initially he wasn’t much of a fan, but after they added a new kiosk, he was able to edit every little part of his meal. Now Holt goes there often because he can customize the breakfast burritos exactly how he likes them.

Ali Baba is currently open for both takeout and dine-in, so hungry customers can make their way to Davis’ “Best Breakfast Burrito” now.

