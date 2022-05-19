Best Thai Food in Davis: Thai Canteen

Thai Canteen’s cuisine emphasizes the use of fresh ingredients and a great balance of flavors. It’s quick to satisfy student cravings for Thai food

By BRANDON NGUYEN — features@theaggie.org

This year’s favorite local Thai food business in Davis has been selected: Thai Canteen, winning with an overwhelming 63% of votes by UC Davis students who took the Best of Davis survey. Located in Downtown Davis on E Street, the small business serves authentic Thai cuisine featuring fresh ingredients and a great balance of flavors, unlike any other Thai place in the city.

It is no secret that Thai Canteen has grown to be a staple for countless college students, providing healthy, tasty and quick meals that satisfy cravings for salty, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors — all in one dish.

For third-year English major Angus Chen, there are a variety of reasons Thai Canteen has become an attraction.

“Thai Canteen is accessible to many students, as it is just downtown next to campus,” Chen said. “Its aesthetic presentation with chalkboard menu items, string lights and a nice patio outside the restaurant gives off a comfortable, modern atmosphere to dine in.”

Gabe Delfin, a third-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major, further added to the restaurant’s accessibility for students.

“The food that the restaurant offers is decent in serving size — not too pricey and well within budget for students to get Thai food on-the-go,” Delfin said.

Popular dishes include the restaurant’s pad thai, pad see ew and honey roasted duck, a go-to order for Hugo Wong, a third-year computer engineering major.

“The honey roasted duck was packed with flavor and tender,” Wong said. “My friend also likes the pad see ew, an authentic noodle dish sauteed in soy sauce with a choice of greens and meat.”

The restaurant’s hybrid fast food style is unique, allowing for quick service and payment at the counter. With both dine-in and take out options, its versatility has only contributed to its popularity among students.

