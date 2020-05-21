Best Student Resource Center: Student Community Center

SCC houses LGBTQIA Resource Center, Cross Cultural Center, among others

The Student Community Center (SCC) is a valuable asset to the UC Davis campus and home to several student resource centers that provide a safe space for anybody looking to express themselves and meet new people.

The SCC features many different centers, such as the LGBTQIA Resource Center, the Cross Cultural Center and the Women’s Resources and Research Center, among others — all of which aim to educate and empower students from various communities.

Third-year Spanish and gender, sexuality and women’s studies major Maggie Luque is appreciative of the SCC and each of the different services its centers provide.

“They all host social and educational events for people to further connect with their communities, make friends and learn,” Luque said. “I think that all of the community centers are indispensable and they all do important work to assess and address student needs.”

With two floors of seating and the CoHo South Cafe on the first floor, the SCC also serves as a good place to study, especially for anyone who prefers to have food options available or some background noise while working.

The SCC also has several meeting rooms that are available for reservation by students, along with a computer room, which gives students access to computing and printing services.

Senior psychology major Brianna De Anda reflected on how the SCC can be a helpful resource.

“As a transfer student, it was a great place besides the transfer center to meet new people,” De Anda said. “I loved that in one building there were places to study, eat, relax and that there were easily accessible resources like the LGBT+ center, the undergraduate research center and the women’s resource center. It really made the transition to living in Davis so much easier.”



Written by: Rain Yekikian — features@theaggie.org