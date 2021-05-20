Best Brewery in Davis: Sudwerks Brewing Co.

The funky beers and seltzers take the win

With 30 years of creating craft beer with funky names and a taste that Davis students keep going back for, this year’s Best of Davis Brewery goes to Sudwerk Brewery Co., beating out its competitors by 63.2%. Sudwerk Brewing Co. is located at 2001 Second Street in Davis, giving customers their favorite beers and pretzels. According to their website, the brewing company was founded in 1989 by two German descendants.

The brewery is open for outdoor dining Thursday through Sunday. While COVID-19 took a toll on many of Davis’ small businesses, the brewery made the most out of the situation by giving customers a way to order to-go beer and food, providing service for those who miss the business. By placing an online order, customers can get food, beer, merch and kegs delivered to their car.

The brewing company offers a wide variety of beers that Davis students have loved over the years. The business takes brewing to another level with their beers, giving them unique names and flavors such as Sherbie Raspberry Vanilla, Apple Cinnamon Pastry and Rising Together. The company also offers hard seltzers such as their Life is Hard collection with flavors ranging from watermelon to mango.

Marissa Montano, a fourth-year environmental science and management major, appreciates the originality of the brewery.

“Sudwerks is a great place to go when you want something different,” Montano said. “I love sitting on the patio and having one of their drinks while catching up with friends. Their pulled pork sliders are my favorite.”

The brewery once held the beloved Astronomy on Tap event where people could enjoy a beer and learn about astronomy from experts while winning prizes. Sudwerk shut down the event due to COVID-19; however, there are still exciting events to come from Davis’ best brewery. The company announced on their Instagram that customers can expect a collaboration soon with Anderson Valley Brewing.

“I was never able to experience their Astronomy on Tap, but that’s something I’m looking forward to going to in the future,” Montano said.

For many students, turning 21 means having the ability to bar hop with friends on a Friday night, forgetting about the papers due Sunday night. While the potential for this activity faded away recently, students were still happy to declare Sudwerk Brewing Co. as their favorite brewery in town.

Written by: Itzelth Gamboa — features@theaggie.org