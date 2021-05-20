Best outdoor dining: Burgers and Brew

Burgers and Brew named in “Best of Davis” once again

Burgers and Brew is no stranger to Best of Davis wins—the locally loved burger restaurant has won categories in the past from “Best burger” to “Best place to take your parents.” Regardless of the occasion, though, the consensus is: Burgers and Brew is a Davis staple. The restaurant won “Best outdoor dining” this year, with 42% of students who participated in the Best of Davis survey voting it the best.

“Burgers and Brew is a classic restaurant in Davis,” said Emma McNeilly, a second-year global disease biology major. “Everyone knows about it. Everyone should definitely try the turkey avocado melt, I love it.”

Whether students are looking for a burger, a beer or just some late night fries, Burgers and Brew has tasty food and a great outdoor location, McNeilly said.

“I like going to Burgers and Brew because the line usually goes pretty fast, and they have really nice outdoor seating,” McNeilly said. “Yesterday, when a friend and I were looking for somewhere to eat, all of the other restaurants had hour wait times, but we were able to sit down within 30 minutes.”

Throughout the pandemic, Burgers and Brew has continued to offer COVID-19-safe dining with food served in single use containers on their patio outdoors in addition to takeout options. Though their operations have changed slightly since the start of the pandemic, the restaurant’s owner, Derar Zawaydeh, said that he and the staff at Burgers and Brew have been greatly appreciative of the continued business during this time.

“The support from the community that we get here has just really been wonderful,” Zawaydeh said. “The school is, of course, a major, major player in our business structure here.”

Zawaydeh also emphasized that Burgers and Brew has been strictly adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, offering only single-use boxes and silverware to serve people dining outdoors and maintaining social distancing and mask mandates.

Currently, Burgers and Brew is open for takeout and outdoor dining every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Written by: Katie DeBenedetti — features@theaggie.org