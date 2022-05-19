Best Boba: iTea

iTea’s convenient location as well as its expansive drink menu and snack options make it a must-visit for Davis locals

By ALINA ISSAKHANIAN — features@theaggie.org

Downtown Davis has become a hotspot for boba, with a wide variety of options to choose from. Each location offers something unique, but this year students have rated iTea as having the best boba, receiving 30.7% of the votes and barely beating Lazi Cow, which received 27.7% of the votes. This conveniently located boba shop has secured its spot as a fan favorite among the people of Davis.

“iTea’s proximity to the UCD campus makes this boba place a wonderful choice for some refreshing milk tea with egg pudding or snackables like basil popcorn chicken and udon,” said first-year economics major Yuetong Zheng.

iTea is located on 3rd St. and A St. — situated between the edge of campus and downtown. With lines often extending out the door, this shop hits the spot between classes, after a long day or when hanging out with friends.

“I love iTea,” said fourth-year statistics major Jeffrey Nduka Ugochukwu. “It uses the freshest ingredients for their fruit teas and smoothies. iTea stands out more compared to other boba places by having fewer artificial ingredients for making their drinks.”

With a large menu and options for customization, customers have lots of options — from classic milk teas to their popular basil popcorn chicken.

“I like the convenience of iTea, it’s close to campus and is affordable,” said first-year genetics and genomics major Elizabeth Paul. “Other boba places are more expensive but iTea stays consistent. I always get mango fruit tea with boba, mango and mango jelly.”

iTea is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

