Best Date Spot: Farmers Market

By ALINA ISSAKHANIAN — features@theaggie.org

If you are looking for the perfect spot for a date, Davis students say to look no further than the Davis Farmers Market. The beloved weekly Farmers Market is the winner of this year’s Best Date Spot in Davis, receiving 41.6% of the survey respondents’ votes.

“I like the atmosphere, it gives me a reason to go out and get fresh air,” said first-year genetics and genomics major Elizabeth Paul. “It’s also a great place to grab breakfast or lunch on the weekends.”

Good vibes and farm-fresh produce fill Central Park every week from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Davis Farmers Market sells a variety of locally-grown fruits and vegetables, freshly-made food, baked goods, art, gifts, cheese, eggs, honey, flowers and much more. Vendors roll in continuously, so there is often something new to discover. First-year biological sciences major Jessica Lowry said that in addition to delicious groceries, some of these vendors even offer great gift options.

“It’s a great place to find fresh fruits and veggies, or to find gifts for loved ones at the multiple artisan booths,” Lowry said. “I’ve gotten so many birthday and other holiday gifts for family there. It’s a really sweet environment and just makes me happy when I go.”

The next time you want to spend some quality time with someone special, or some quality time with yourself, first-year economics major Yuetong Zheng recommends taking a stroll through the Farmers Market.

“After the end of a tiring week, all I want to do is relax and peacefully browse all the fresh, colorful foods and flowers at the Farmers Market with my friends,” Zheng said. “Even when I’m strolling through the market stalls all alone, the piano melodies and lively chatter that flow through the Davis Farmers Market make me feel happy and fulfilled. For me and for many others, the Farmers Market is a hub that connects community members through good vibes and local offerings that simply cannot be found elsewhere.”

