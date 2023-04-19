Best Date Spot: Davis Farmers Market

The local favorite once again won the vote for students’ favorite place to take that special someone

By SUN YIE — features@theaggie.org

The Davis Farmers Market is a place where you and your partner can take a leisurely stroll through the rows of local vendors, buy groceries or simply enjoy the Saturday morning sun. Often featuring live music from local bands during Wednesday evening markets, attendees can browse or buy a variety of goodies, such as baked goods, handmade crafts, fresh flowers, vintage clothes and more.

48.2% of the survey participants chose this beloved market as their favorite date spot, which means it clearly holds a spot in many locals’’ hearts.

Angelika Garcia, a fourth-year psychology major, is one of these locals. She explained that visiting the “farmar” is her Saturday tradition.

“My partner and I love starting off the day with fresh apple juice from the farmers market and then making our way down to see all the other vendors,” she said. “We alternate in getting flowers for each other, and then we either end our morning that way or we check out the art market down the street.”

On Saturdays, the Davis Farmers Market and the Davis Craft and Vintage Fair experience an overlap; the Davis Farmers Market hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the Craft and Vintage Market hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. While the Davis Farmers Market hosts a variety of local businesses and restaurants situated in downtown Davis, the Craft and Vintage Fair presents an array of local vendors, many of which are fellow students or recent graduates.

Jasmine Prado, a fourth-year biology major, affirms that there’s nothing that beats the farmers market and Craft and Vintage Fair combination on Saturdays.

“My boyfriend and I love both of these markets and we try to go every week,” Prado said. “The Davis Farmers Market is a familiar comfort, and yet, I feel like we see something new each time, so it’s not boring either. I also love seeing crafts that my fellow students have made at the Davis [Craft and] Vintage Fair down the street.”

For those who are unable to enjoy the weekend markets or would rather unwind at the market after a hard day of classes, the Davis Farmers Market is also hosted on Wednesday evenings from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and has expanded hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting mid-May. These Wednesday offerings are also known as “Picnics in the Park,” and they provide a great opportunity to do just that — local restaurants like Buckhorn to Raja’s often sell food at this market, although their menus can vary from week to week. Once you and your partner have grabbed a bite, you can find a spot to rest in the park, maybe enjoy live local music and watch the sun set on a perfect date.

This is the way Daniella Ramirez, a fourth-year sociology major, chooses to enjoy the Davis market.

“I love catching sunsets during dinner time with my partner on Wednesdays,” Ramirez said. “They make me feel appreciative of every day I spend with my partner.”

The Davis Farmers Market is beloved by Aggies and locals alike. If you’re searching for a fun date idea, look no further — not only will you take home fond memories of a sweet outing, you might leave with some yummy leftovers or a locally made sweater as well.

