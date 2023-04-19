Best Tacos: Guads Tacos and Beer

The restaurant hits the spot on any occasion

For the second year in a row, Guads Tacos and Beer takes the title of the Best Tacos in Davis, with 75.3% of surveyed students voting for the relatively new spot. Located on 3rd St., the restaurant’s convenient location within walking distance of campus makes it hard to miss on your way downtown.

Talking to locals, many agree that not only is Guads delicious, but also a place where core Davis memories are formed.

Carmela Evashchen, a second-year biotechnology major, discussed why Guads provides comfort food for her in Davis.

“It was one of the first places I went when I moved here, so anytime I eat it, I’m happy,” Evaschen said.

The street tacos provide just the right amount of flavor in every bite and the overall quality is great. By limiting the excess toppings, Guads focuses on the essential ingredients in a street taco and really enhances the flavor with simple add-ons like onions and cilantro.

“The basic street tacos with the grilled onions on it…nothing beats [that] to me,” Evashcen said.

The tacos at Guads are also reasonably priced — the menu shows street tacos priced at just $2.79.

“Especially in the spring when it’s hot, I know I can go get a large Coke and two tacos for a pretty good price,” Evashcen said.

Along with its delicious and reasonably-priced food, Guads provides an environment where UC Davis students can come together off campus. Evachshen recounts an experience last year where she was at Guads Tacos after a tiresome day spent with friends.

“We had all just finished having a great time at [Putah Creek]. It was hot out, we were hungry and we knew we had to go get Guads. It was the only acceptable thing to eat at that moment. It was the most refreshing meal to have after our day at the creek.”

Kera Reinig, a second-year environmental science and management and economics double major, explained why she thinks Guads bridges the Davis community together.

“Its close proximity to campus makes it a good meeting point to sit and catch up with others, not to mention their nachos are to die for,” Reinig said.

The restaurant also provides reliable, speedy service for students who might be in a rush and need a quick meal between classes.

Taner Karaaslan, a second-year biomedical engineering major, said that Guads is his preferred place for a quick taco fix in Davis.

“Guads is the perfect place to stop by and get some quick grub between or after class,” Karaaslan said. “The variety of options and quality of service makes it one of my go-to spots in Davis. You can never go wrong with Guads.”

