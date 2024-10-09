‘Campamento Alegre’ provides summer programs for children of migrant farmworkers

City of Davis and Yolo County bring back ‘Campamento Alegre’ for children at Davis Migrant Center

By ALMA CULVERWELL – city@theaggie.org

leer en español

This year marked the return of the “Inclusive Parks, Inclusive Hearts: United Communities Through Recreation!” series from the Davis Parks and Community Services (PCS) Department and Yolo County Housing. Both of these organizations brought recreational summer programming and five days of educational and fun activities to the children at the Davis Migrant Center with “Campamento Alegre,” which translates to “Happy Camp.”

The Davis Migrant Center, operated by Yolo County Housing, is home to approximately 55 children for seven months out of the year. Many children have grown up at the center, rarely participating in the city’s recreational programming.

In August, PCS staff provided activities such as soccer, line dancing, art, painting, origami, s’mores making, a charcuterie class and more. By hosting the activities on-site and offering programming in Spanish, the event eliminated costs and logistical challenges related to transportation and enrollment.

Funding for the program came from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds, allocated by the city council, alongside donations from a local faith-based community.

Last year, the city partnered with Yolo County Housing to provide a three-day soccer program that hosted 25 children as participants. The program also involved a special snow cone food truck visit and a pizza party.

“We have so many wonderful partners that support our families at the center,” Yolo County Housing Executive Director Ian Evans said in a press release. “I’m thankful to my staff who care deeply about our residents, and we’re incredibly grateful to the city of Davis team for being creative and expanding the activities this year.”

Deanne Machado, the director of parks and community services for the city of Davis, explained how the programming has evolved and improved over time.

“Recreation is relational,” Machado said. “What that means is that all of the programs get better over time, especially with repeated exposure to the same sets of familiar faces […] The camp ran a bit more smoothly because the returning children remembered us, trusted us and knew what to expect. When asked what segment or class the kids liked best, many of them said ‘all of it.’”

Yolo County Housing Specialist Maria Pena said location, commute and parents’ work can pose difficulties for children to engage in activities outside of what is offered by the childcare program. “Campamento Alegre” aims to address this issue by bringing recreational and educational activities directly to the children at the center, ensuring they have access to enriching experiences without needing to leave the facility.

“It is very difficult for children at the migrant center to participate in fun activities other than the activities provided by the childcare since the center is located a long distance from the city of Davis, and in most families, both parents work, so they cannot be taken to do activities outside the center,” Pena said. “This program brings the activities to the children.”

Machado said the program gives children a unique opportunity to experience new activities.

“Being able to bring new experiences to youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience them; demonstrating that public programs can and should be designed to meet the needs of the community; increasing trust and building relationships with underserved and vulnerable populations,” Machado said. “[All of these] increase resilience in the community.”

The Davis Parks and Community Services Department works to improve access to recreational programming for underserved populations, including offering scholarship funds and enhancing enrollment processes. The department plans to release a larger report on these efforts later this year.

Written By: Alma Culverwell – city@theaggie.org