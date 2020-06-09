Senior Issue 2020

Over their years on staff, the seniors at The California Aggie have spent countless hours in 25 Lower Freeborn and all over campus, committed to making UC Davis and the city of Davis better places through their work. But they are not only devoted to their work at The Aggie — they are loyal friends, supportive mentors and distinguished students. Graduation for the Class of 2020 may not be the celebration they had anticipated, but despite the unexpected end to their time at UC Davis, this send off should mean no less.



Click below to read senior columns written by The Aggie’s graduating staff as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.



