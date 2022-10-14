Faces of Fall

Thao Thanh

Second-year philosophy major with a pre-law emphasis

What is your Davis-specific hot take? “I think we should change our mascot to cows.”

What are you most excited for this upcoming year? “I joined the bowling club. I tried out for the team because bowling has been a new hobby. I picked it up over the summer and I was just glad that there was a club.”

What is your favorite season in Davis and why? “The fall because it doesn’t get too cold — winter is a little bit too cold — and during spring and summer my allergies really pick up but in fall it’s just perfect.”