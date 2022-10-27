City of Davis to host festivities for all ages this Halloween weekend

Events hosted by Davis Downtown and other local groups include trick-or-treating, skydiving and stand-up comedy

By CHRIS PONCE — city@theaggie.org

As Halloween approaches, the City of Davis will have multiple Halloween festivities for residents and students to participate in. On Oct. 4, Davis Downtown announced a list of planned seasonal events on Instagram, including the annual Zombie Bike Parade, “Zombie Mash” after-party and “Treat Trail.”

Autum Foss, the event coordinator for Davis Downtown, is excited to increase community engagement in Davis through these events. She said that the organization has been making efforts to provide fun events for the city this fall.

“We have our grand finale for the Thursdays in the Davisphere [on Oct. 27], and that is going to be an ‘80s-themed night,” said Foss. “We have a pretty big band coming in from San Francisco called Tainted Love. They’re going to perform at 7 p.m. The event starts at 5 p.m., and we’re going to have some cool openers like ‘The Spokes’ performing. So we have some local bands opening up for them.”

Foss encouraged students to attend the last Davisphere event, which will be happening in Central Park. As one of the first series of fall events hosted by Downtown Davis this year, it will lead into the Halloween-themed “Davis Spooktacular” festivities happening on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

The first event of the Davis Spooktacular is the Zombie Bike Parade, hosted by The Davis Odd Fellows and The Bike Campaign. According to the Zombie Bike Parade website, residents can expect to see a Halloween marching band, “Skydance Skydiving” zombies and more. Bikers can join the bike parade anytime between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. as the route circles most of downtown Davis.

The Zombie Bike Parade’s hosts, The Davis Odd Fellows, will also be hosting a comedy show fundraiser with comedian Brent Pella. Pella is a former Davis resident who is a cast member of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. The comedy show is on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on the host’s Eventbrite.

The Zombie Bike Parade will also have an after-party, called the “Zombie Mash,” sponsored by Davis Downtown. It will be located at E Street Plaza, 228 E St. after the ride concludes.

“Every year, the Downtown Davis Business Association (DDBA) sponsors the after-party,” Foss said. “So after they do the Zombie Bike Ride, the “zombies” and families will head to E Street Plaza, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there’s a free DJ, music [and] fire dancers.”

On Oct. 31, the DDBA will also be hosting its annual Treat Trail. The event will be from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and businesses will be giving out candy to trick-or-treaters that follow an interactive map. The map, listing local businesses that are participating, will be posted on the Davis Downtown website closer to the event. Trail participants can expect lots of treats from participating businesses as well as the chance to meet UC Davis’ Princess Pals. The Princess Pals will be available for pictures at E Street Plaza according to Foss. Foss said that this family-friendly event will be bigger than ever this year.

“This year, I think we probably have the most businesses that we ever had signed up to hand out candy,” Foss said. “We have over 50 right now [and] it’s still open for signups so other businesses can still sign up.”

More information regarding all festivities that will be a part of the Davis Spooktacular can be found on the Davis Downtown website and the details regarding the Zombie Bike Ride Parade can be found on their website.

