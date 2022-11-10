Recipes to celebrate the cozy season

In honor of the changing seasons, the members of the Editorial Board share their favorite fall and winter recipes

Sophie Dewees — Editor-in-Chief

Recipe: Braided Cardamom Bread

Alright, alright, I know choosing a Christmas recipe in a fall recipes editorial is a little controversial, but hear me out. Every year, my mom and I make a kind of braided Swedish bread, flavored with cardamom and cinnamon that fills the house with the scents of sugar and spice. Making this delicious treat that my mom first tried when studying abroad in Sweden has become one of our favorite holiday traditions. And although we have always made it to eat on Christmas morning (paired with jam or plain, it’s good either way), this recipe can easily be enjoyed in the fall, or any time when you feel in the mood for a sweet, spiced snack to accompany your afternoon coffee.

Katie DeBenedetti — Managing Editor

Recipe: Butternut Squash Mac n’ Cheese

Yes, I did get this recipe from TikTok — but before you dismiss it, I urge you to at least try it, because I think it’s gone viral for a very good reason. Deep into my nightly scroll, I stumbled upon this @justine_snacks recipe, and when I say I immediately got up and made it, I mean I made it the next day, but that’s pretty close considering I had to find a butternut squash, three different kinds of cheese and a grater (because what college student just owns that?) This recipe is somewhat labor intensive if you roast your own squash and grate your own cheese. But while it takes some time, the steps are fairly simple, which makes cooking it the perfect cozy night-in activity. Plus, what could be better than seasonal produce, pasta and cheese?

Sonora Slater — Campus News Editor

Recipe: Sonora’s Slice of Heaven Apple Cake

Did you ever bake something with your mom as a kid, and she told you not to eat all the frosting? And you promised yourself that when you were an adult and had complete autonomy to make bad decisions, you would make it and eat as much frosting as you wanted? (Okay, maybe that’s niche, but I feel like some version of this is a universal experience).

Well, here’s your chance: I give you full permission to make this apple cake with caramel frosting and eat it with a fork for breakfast. In week 7, we have to take advantage of anything that provides us an ounce of serotonin, so I hope this comfort recipe, passed down from my mom to me, and now to you, gives you autumnal vibes and some degree of sugar-fueled joy.

Chris Ponce — City News Editor

Recipe: Abuelita (Spicy Abuelita)

Sure, hot chocolate is good and all. I’d even go as far as to say it’s great. But why would you choose to have basic hot chocolate when you have the option of Abuelita? Yes, like hot chocolate, it’s typically a Christmas drink, but November in Davis is already cold enough to enjoy drinking it. For those of you who don’t know what Abuelita is (I have not been talking about a grandma this whole time), it is a Mexican hot chocolate that contains cocoa, cinnamon, brown sugar and sometimes vanilla and chile powder.

Drinking Abuelita reminds me of cozy memories from my childhood during the holidays. Whether or not you share that nostalgia, it’s a great way to warm up in the fall or enjoy during seasonal festivities.

Owen Ruderman — Opinion Editor

Recipe: Green Bean Casserole

Nothing says fall to me quite like the classic Thanksgiving dishes. Bread rolls, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, cranberry sauce, turkey and stuffing with gravy and pumpkin pie all make their appearance on my table, to the glee of grandparents and children alike. But the star of the show, at least to me, is always my grandmother’s famous green bean casserole. I can’t seem to get enough of the stuff; it’s creamy and buttery, crunchy and savory and, of course, incredibly delicious. The recipe is simple, but be careful — you might get hooked.

Levi Goldstein — Features Editor

Recipe: Kale and White Bean Soup

I love a good soup, especially when the weather starts to get cold. Who doesn’t? Nothing is more comforting than curling up with a bowl of hot, delectably-seasoned broth and hearty vegetables on a rainy day. A good healthy food choice (but also just purely delicious), this vegetarian kale and bean soup is a family staple. I picked up this recipe from my mom — it was her favorite and it’s now mine too. It’s easy to make for cooking beginners and is a must-have in every recipe book. This meal returns to my table every year, and for good reason. It is the perfect fall comfort food.

Clara Fischer — Arts & Culture Editor

Recipe: Apfelstrudel

(Note: This recipe is in German but Google Translate works, and it is the most authentic to the Fischers’ family recipe available online.)

Although technically an Austrian dish, I have so many fond memories of my mom, my dad, my brother and I making apfelstrudel (apple strudel) during the colder months as a way to bring a piece of our German heritage with us to California. We would completely clear our kitchen table, spread the dough out thinly on top and smother it with cinnamon-spiced apples, raisins and sugar. After baking, we were left with a flaky, tart and buttery pastry that is an absolute hallmark of the fall and winter seasons in my house. Beyond the delicious taste, this dessert has the power of linking generations of my family (with my grandma still having an unbeatable technique when it comes to rolling out and stretching the dough) and bringing with it a sweet nostalgia for childhood holidays. If you have spare apples lying around, try your hand at making this recipe — I promise the smell of the strudel baking alone will make it worth your while.

Marlon Rolon — Sports Editor

Recipe: Tamales

Typically, tamales are prepared during the best time of the year — Christmas — when the entire family gets together. I know we’re in early November, but this recipe can also be enjoyed during the Thanksgiving holiday and it has been a tradition in my household ever since I can remember. I especially love it because most of my family helps my grandmother make it from scratch which is a great way for the family to bond. Aside from this, tamales can be made in a variety of ways, including pork, chicken and cheese with chile poblano, all of which fill my kitchen during the holiday season. Be warned that tamales are a lot of work. Though it’s a lengthy process that takes hours throughout the day, it’s definitely worth it if you have the patience. My favorite tamal is the one with chile poblano and queso fresco. It sounds very simple, but the taste of melted cheese with chile is the perfect combination that will have you wanting more.

Brandon Ngyuen — Science & Tech Editor

Recipe: Japanese Curry

Picture this: the savory aroma of caramelized onions, carrots and potatoes sizzling in a pot and drifting throughout your apartment as you prepare Japanese Curry. Having a warm, home-cooked meal is one of the most comforting things to enjoy after having been outside in the cold all day. I have fond memories of making this dish and cozying up with some delicious beef curry on a steamy bed of rice as I watch my favorite Studio Ghibli movies. Cooking this nutritious dish is convenient, especially for beginners, since it requires minimal chopping and mostly waiting as the dish cooks itself in a pot. You can find the curry cubes used to make this recipe at your nearest grocery store or any Asian mart. The best thing about it is that there are so many different versions and combinations you could make: pork, beef, chicken or tofu along with whatever veggies you’d like to add to spice up your meal!

Written by: The Editorial Board






