The Davis community weighs in on new Woodstock’s Pizza location

Woodstock’s Pizza, a downtown Davis staple, re-opened in new location last December

By ALEX UPTON — city@theaggie.org

In December 2022, Woodstock’s Pizza opened a new location at 238 G Street, just down the block from their previous storefront at 219 G Street. Woodstock’s is a popular location for Davis locals and students alike but the new location has been met with mixed reviews.

Brooke Douma, a third-year political science major, said that she prefers the new location because it has more space, which means there’s less overcrowding and more available seating.

“I’ve had amazing times with my friends there,” Douma said. “I’m going to go to [the new] location more because it feels less crowded.”

The new location has two levels as well as outdoor seating. Outside there are electric heaters and inside there is a small electric fire at one of the larger tables. Douma appreciates the seating options at Woodstock’s as well as the exposed ceilings.

Some Davis locals had different reactions to the new location. Korinne Labourdette, program specialist for development and alumni relations at UC Davis, grew up in Davis and shared that while she likes the new location, she still feels nostalgic for the original spot.

“I love it,” Labourdette said. “I think it’s really great, but also as a ‘Davisite,’ Woodstock’s in its original place was kind of like a staple in the town.”

The change in location is an spacial upgrade from the smaller old location. Loud music plays in the background while customers enter the restaurant and a large mural of Davis spans one of the walls, combining elements of the city and of the university’s campus.

Woodstock’s attracts a variety of customers, from students to families and Davis. The restaraunt hosts a variety of weekly events, including karaoke, “bingo and brews,” trivia night every Thursday at 9 p.m. and live music featuring local bands.

On Feb. 21, Woodstock’s hosted their first live music event since the reopening. “The Moon Howlers,” featuring Hattie Craven and Jessica Malone, performed. Craven grew up in the area and loved going to Woodstock’s as a kid.

“We were so honored to be the first live music at the new location,” Craven said. “We can’t wait to see what comes next.”

