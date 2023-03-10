Women’s tennis sweeps Montana State Bobcats

UC Davis wins four straight matches on Saturday despite bad weather conditions

By EVA MACHADO — sports@theaggie.org

The UC Davis women’s tennis match was in danger of being canceled on Saturday, March 4 due to bad weather conditions; rain pushed the original starting time of the match back to 4 p.m.

But despite an unsure start to the day, the Aggies still came out with a strong start and finished with four straight victorious matches to win the contest. This win extended the Aggies’ winning streak at home, which began on March 2 against the University of Montana Grizzlies, who they beat six sets to one.

Of the six UC Davis singles players, two shut out their opponents. Second-year Arianna Stavropoulos and third-year Carly Schwartzberg defeated their Bobcat opponents in straight sets. These wins set the stage for the Aggies’ dominance over the Montana Bobcats.

Stavropoulos dominated her competitor, winning her first set 6-1 and her second set 6-2. Stavropoulos’s power showed throughout her sets. Her serves were strong and she held a consistent lead over her opponent.

Similarly, Schwartzberg had the clear upper hand in her sets, shutting out her competitor in the first set and winning 6-1 in the second set. Schwartzberg appeared determined and focused throughout her sets — beginning with powerful smashes and serves that carried through the entire match.

This strong singles play as of late has UC Davis tennis trending upward in the current season’s standings. Fourth-year Yana Gurevich and third-year Michelle Zell also put out strong performances, bringing in the next two points UC Davis needed to defeat Montana State.

Gurevich won in three sets, taking the first and third sets. She lost to her opponent in the second set, but managed to come back with a punishing lead in the third and final set to win it 6-2.

Zell ended the match day a win in a tie-breaker at the end of her second set, 7-1.

First-year Kaia Wolfe and third-year Olive Maunupau did not have the opportunity to finish their sets, as the Aggies’ had already taken the contest after four straight wins. Wolfe and Maunupau both played strong games, winning one set each before their sets were left unfinished. Wolfe started strong, winning her first set and holding the lead throughout her second set while Maunupau had one win and one loss at the stopping point.

Thanks to Saturday’s win, UC Davis has a record of 5-7 going into Friday’s game. The Aggies will finish out their homestand on Friday, March 10 against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, where they will look to continue their winning streak.

