Popular vegan restaurant, Burger Patch, closes in Davis

The Burger Patch location in Davis closes after three years of serving the community

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

On March 31, the decision was made to close down the Davis location of the local vegan fast-food chain, Burger Patch. The Davis location had been serving students and Davis residents their popular vegan versions of burgers, shakes and more for the past three years.

Burger Patch was founded in 2017 by Philip and Danea Horn, and began as a pop-up restaurant. In 2019, they opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Midtown Sacramento. Since then, they opened two more locations in Davis and East Sacramento.

The business was created to provide plant-based options while still maintaining good taste and quality. Their menu contains a large variety of options to fit dietary restrictions, including vegetarian, vegan, dairy- and gluten-free options.

With a wide range of vegan-friendly and affordable choices, Burger Patch was a staple for many students during the past three years, including second-year ecological management and restoration major Olivia Dobusch.

“My favorite part about Burger Patch was the all-vegan menu,” Dobusch said. “I will miss being able to easily access a restaurant with so many good-quality vegan options.”

According to their website, the decision to close down both the Davis and East Sacramento locations was made due to a shift in diner habits and costs over recent years. Instead, the company plans to give more attention to the midtown location and to the development of a sister brand, Burrito Patch, according to a statement on its website.

“We truly hope to continue to grow Burger Patch in the years to come and further our mission of feeding kindness for our planet, animals and communities,” the statement on their website reads. “This was a necessary, but painful step that we wrestled with for many months, but ultimately must take to ensure our long term success and the hope that we might be able to put a Burger Patch in a neighborhood near you again sometime in the future.”

Burger Patch in Davis will be missed by vegans and non-vegans, like Francesca Controneo, a second-year sustainable environmental design major, alike.

“It’s a good vegan option,” Controneo said. “I’m not vegan, but it is good if you don’t want to eat a lot of meat products.”

Michell Valencia-Ortega, a second-year marine and coastal science major, is vegan and appreciated the choices she had at the restaurant.

“I like the chicken burger,” Valencia-Ortega said. “I will miss the fact that there is accessible vegan food near me, it was a good safety food.”

Burger Patch brought back their popular breakfast menu on April 8 and extended the store hours at their midtown location according to the statement on their website. They will still be serving at their original Midtown Sacramento location at 2301 K St., Suite 101, and will have to-go options available.

Written by: Alma Culverwell — city@theaggie.org