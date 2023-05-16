City of Davis begins pavement rehabilitation project

Pole Line Road project starts construction in May

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

On May 1, the city of Davis broke ground on its Pavement Management Program, which is intended to improve pavement condition by repairing streets and bike paths that have been damaged over time to make them more usable and prevent future damage.

The program includes a combination of lower-grade maintenance projects as well as complete rehabilitation and reconstruction ones. The first area that the project plans to repair is on Pole Line Road from the north end of Covell Boulevard to the city limit just past Moore Boulevard.

The project also aims to address several other areas including West Eighth Street between Sycamore Lane and Anderson Road, Fifth Street between Explorit Science Center and Alhambra Drive, Mace Boulevard between Covell Boulevard and Alhambra Drive (known as Mace Curve), Pole Line Road between the I-80 overcrossing and Cowell Boulevard, Third Street from the B Street to just west of the railroad tracks as well as various bike paths. These projects have yet to be scheduled.

The project was originally advertised for bids in January 2023 and was awarded by city council in March. The contractor is still in the process of providing necessary planning documents to the city for review and is starting to set up material and equipment staging areas within the city, as well as placing construction signage ahead of the upcoming work. Construction work should commence within the next upcoming weeks.

The city described the possible effects that the ongoing construction might have on local businesses and community members in an online announcement.

“As with all construction work, there will be temporary disruption to daily routines, noise and dust and inconveniences,” the announcement reads. “We hope to minimize these inconveniences as best as possible by working with the business community, taking input and responding with a construction effort that minimizes impacts to the businesses. The city has been in continued communication with businesses along this area regarding this work.”

The city decided to implement these changes after its most recent Pavement Planning Report, which is created every six years. Barbara Archer, the city of Davis’s communications and customer service manager, shared the process of making these changes.

“Using the pavement condition data from these surveys, which identifies the level of deterioration, the city uses a software to also consider other prioritization factors,” Archer said. ”The prioritization considers the city’s available budget, the city’s overall pavement condition goals, the presence of bike lanes on a street, safe routes to school, proximity to police stations, fire stations and hospitals and maintenance and service request history. In addition, staff works with stakeholders throughout the city to determine if there are upcoming utility projects, maintenance or development projects that may require a shift in project scheduling.”

The project hopes to upgrade accessible curb ramps at various intersections and improve safety features like shortening the crossing distances at the intersections of Pole Line Road and Donner Ave and Pole Line Road and Picasso Ave intersections, which will reduce the amount of time pedestrians and cyclists will be in the street when crossing.

“Following the project, the community can expect improved quality of travel through all modes of transportation as street failures and defects are repaired, there is a smoother road surface, new striping and enhanced safety features,” Archer said.

The project is funded by existing city funds and SB 1 Local Streets and Roads funds. Construction is expected to last into late fall.

