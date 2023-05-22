Boy bands are making a return in 2023

A comprehensive list of the music acts set for a reunion, plus some that aren’t

By LORENA ALVAREZ — arts@theaggie.org

Whether it is Sum 41, Panic! at the Disco, BTS or One Direction, bands — especially boy bands — have a history of leaving fans heartbroken after announcing sudden breakups and “hiatuses.” Regardless of how long it’s been, many fans continue to hope that one day their favorite bands will reunite. The good news is that 2023 is expecting a lot of reunions — so here is a clarification of which reunions are actually happening and which are only rumors.

Returning:

Blur is an alternative English band that played from 1989 to 2003 before taking their first hiatus. The group is known for “Song 2,” “The Universal” and many more songs. After eight years, the members are making a comeback, with a tour set to begin on May 19 at the Colchester Arts Centre. While they will be performing in various locations in England from May 19 to July 9, they will also perform at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland on June 24.

Sugababes, who performed from 1998 to 2012, is a popular English Pop/Rock band. The band’s biggest hit is “Overload” (2000), though many of their other songs also reached mainstream popularity. The original members — Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy — left the band one by one from 2001 to 2009 but returned in 2012 while the band was on a hiatus. This year, they are touring May 19 to Sept. 15 in Great Britain and playing in Ireland on May 25 and Aug. 4.

English rock band Pulp performed from 1978 to 2001 and, like Sugababes, had many different band members up until 2001 when they went on hiatus. They gained popularity through their hits “Common People” and “Disco 2000” and their album “Different Class,” which peaked at No. 1 in the UK. While they had some live shows from 2011 to 2012, they are performing again from May 26 to July 23 in Great Britain and on June 9 in Ireland.

Formed in 1983, Red Hot Chili Peppers is an American alternative rock band known for “Californication” and “By The Way.” In 2008, Josh Klinghoffer replaced guitarist John Frusciante; however, Frusciante is returning this year to join the band on their “Around the World” tour. They are performing from May 12 to Nov. 26, visiting North America, South America and Europe.

Though not a boy band, The Chicks, an American country band previously known as The Dixie Chicks, are another popular band set to perform after multiple hiatuses. Regardless, the band is popular for their songs “Cowboy Take Me Away” and “Not Ready to Make Nice” and despite taking multiple hiatuses since forming in 1989, they have won thirteen Grammy awards. The Chicks are set to perform in Great Britain from June 27 to July 8 and in Ireland on June 30.

Blink-182 is a popular rock band from the 90s and early 2000s known for “Board to Death,” “All the Small Things” and “Up All Night.” Like many bands, they have had their fair share of lineup changes and reunion tours following a hiatus in 2005, but never with all of the original members. This year, Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus, the band’s original lineup, are having a reunion tour, where they will perform in Ireland from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5 and in Great Britain from Sept. 1 to Oct. 16.

Rumored to Return:

NSYNC, who performed from 1995 to 2002, is known for “It’s Gonna Be Me” and “Bye Bye Bye.” The band (Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass) went on a hiatus in 2002. Fans have been quick to jump at the idea of a reunion since Timberlake said that a return is not out of the question.

Formed in 2010, One Direction is an English-Irish pop boy band known for their first single, “What Makes You Beautiful,” and many others. The members went on a break at the end of 2015 and began exploring their careers as solo artists. Earlier last month, Niall Horan, one of the band members, ended the rumor that the band might be plotting a return, telling ET Canada, “I don’t know anything about it; there hasn’t been a conversation.”

The well-known 80s American rock band Bon Jovi is the last act featured on our list. Known for “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer,” they are rumored to make an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival 2023 (June 21-25) with Richie Sambora, who left the band in 2014. While Bon Jovi does not appear on the festival lineup list, the Glastonbury website leaves fans with hope as it states that the lineup is the list “so far.”

While many of the bands mentioned above are mainly performing in Great Britain, their returns are still exciting for fans. Likewise, many of the bands making a return are from the late ‘90s and early 2000s, but their reunions give other fans the strength and hope to make it past the rumors to an eventual reunion.

Written by: Lorena Alvarez — arts@theaggie.org