Police Logs

What is going on?

Oct. 13

“*Front counter* wants to talk to officer for advice. Did not want to provide further information.”

“Loud music/stomping/party.”

Oct. 14

“Male student on the roof of small South gym.”

Oct. 15

“Five minutes ago, heard footsteps in the backyard, main garage door is open and was closed earlier.”

“Traffic lights out in all directions.”

“Occurred earlier today, rear license plate taken from vehicle.”

“Brother vs. brother. No weapons.”

Oct. 16

“Leaf blowers.”

“Open line, shuffling noises heard only.”

Oct. 17

“Vehicle with open door.”

“ID check.”