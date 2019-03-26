Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for television, movies, novels and music

Television: “Westworld”



Can humanity be reduced to a self-learning program housed in a manufactured body? This existential HBO series is an exciting science-fiction that glimpses into the future of artificial intelligence. The series takes place in a manmade western theme park that serves as a playground for the rich. A manufactured resident, Delores, becomes self-aware and sparks a revolution that leads the audience to question the nature of existence.



Movie: “Bohemian Rhapsody”



In addition to making me cry tears of joy several times, this movie brings people together. The upward battle for LGBTQ rights has been met with unimaginable obstacles. Artists like Freddie Mercury serve as a bridge between people of different sexual orientations and identities because music indeed is the universal language. This film also highlights one of the most historic concerts that raised millions of dollars for the Ethiopian Famine, 1985’s Live Aid.



Novel: “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari



It’s the story of the “wise man,” or homo sapiens in proper terms. This groundbreaking novel by Yuval Noah Harari is scientific literature with an extraordinary ability to storytell. The history of humanity is broken down into three eras: the cognitive revolution, the agricultural revolution and the scientific revolution. Harari shows his readers that nothing is an accident and that we can shape the future of humanity for the better good.



Album: “Treehouse” by Sofi Tukker



Nominated for the Grammy Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording Awards (for “Drinkee”), duo Sofi Tukker has fostered in a new era of electronic dance music. They became well-known for their song “Best Friend” when it played in an Apple commercial for the iPhone X. Other popular tracks include “Batshit” and”Mi Rumba,” which debuted in early 2019. My personal favorite of theirs is the Frost Remix of “Moon Tattoo.”



Written by: Josh Madrid – arts@theaggie.org