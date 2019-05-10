Free menstrual products for students, Whole Earth Festival, and Celebrate Davis: Your Weekly Briefing

Happy Friday Aggies!

One month to go, Aggies. Week 6 has come to a close, hopefully along with your midterms. Whole Earth Festival is this weekend, and so is Mother’s Day — take some time on Sunday to show her you care.

If you’re not already, make sure you hit that like on Facebook and give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date and in the know with all things Davis.



Without further ado, here’s what you need to know this week…

Campus:

CAITLYN SAMPLEY / AGGIE



From pink tax to tampons for all — The ASUCD Senate overwelmingly passed a bill to implement a pilot program to supply bathrooms on campus with free feminine products for students. A survey conducted by the Period Project concluded that 97% of respondents support having free menstrual supplies, 58% acknowledge buying these products to be a financial burden, and 50% reported to having missed work or school due to lack of access to menstrual products. The program is the first of its kind on any UC campus and will begin by supplying high-traffic bathrooms on campus with organic, low-waste applicator tampons as well as pads. Read on.

City:

JAMIE CHEN / AGGIE

Celebrate Davis — This Thursday, May 16 is Davis’s annual event and fireworks show. This year’s celebration at Community Park will feature a walk-through exhibit of the “History of Yolo” along with performances, food, bounce houses, shopping and of course the fireworks show. Vendors include Sudwerk Brewing and Running Rivers Wine, but there will also be city service booths offering residents info about their water bills or on programs happening in the city this summer. The event runs from 4-9 p.m., is free of charge and will be offering a free bike valet service — just when we thought it couldn’t get any more Davis. Read on.

Features:

LUIS LOPEZ / AGGIE

Soon-to-be grads in their stoles wandering campus with a bottle of champagne at golden hour, yup it’s grad photo season — but I’m sure you already gathered that from your oversaturated Instagram feeds. The UC Davis brick wall sign, the eggheads, the avenue between the MU and Wellman are all iconic Davis photo spots. Read on for the full list of popular photo spots.

Arts & Culture:

NICHOLAS CHAN / AGGIE FILE

50th Annual Whole Earth Festival — a celebration of art, music, activism and wellness. Today, tomorrow and Mother’s Day Sunday, the three day event will be hosted on the Quad featuring bangin’ vegan food, vendors such as ceramicists and jewelers, yoga, and music on three main stages. Centered around several educational booths, the festival’s mission is to spread awareness of environmental and social issues such as climate change. Stop by this weekend.

Sports:

DAVIS WHALEN / AGGIE

Soccer rising in popularity in U.S. — MLS expansion. Known as the global sport, soccer attracts 4 billion fans worldwide and is a source of national pride for many countries, not so much in the U.S.. However, with recent expansion of the number of teams in the MLS from 19 in 2014 to 24 in 2019, they plan to expand even further by 2021. Additionally, teams in the secondary soccer league USL, the United Soccer League, such as in Sacramento are putting in expansion bids to the MLS to privately finance their own soccer-only stadiums. Read on.

Science:

CRYSTAL YE / COURTESY

Neil Schore — S profile on a UC Davis chemistry professor of 43 years.

“Schore’s path to chemistry started with a magic show, featuring exciting exploding pennies, at eight years old. As an only child living in one of the 15-story New York City projects, Schore liked to think about science problems at home, looking for science and math self-help books to read. He was especially fond of the “Science for Dummies” series.” Professor Schore will be teaching the Pharmaceutical Chemistry in Taipei, Taiwan Quarter Abroad Program. Read on.

Culture Corner — Alyssa’s Weekly Picks

Television: “Portlandia”

Movie: “Love, Simon”

Book: “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings”

Album: “A Place We Knew” by Dean Lewis

Read More.

Opinion:



Editorial — “UC Davis should be an active ally to LGBTQIA students, faculty, staff”



Humor — “Humor: National Hockey League using BioBrew cookies as pucks”



Column — “Is vertical farming a solution for feeding our growing cities?”

That’s all for this week. Check back next Friday.



— Grace Simmons