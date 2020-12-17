Police logs

Hello officer, can I get a ride home?

November 19

“Dropped car keys in storm drain.”



November 22

“Vehicles illegally parked facing opposing traffic and specific concern about ‘bicycle traffic and 12 neighborhood kids that love their scooters.’”



November 25

“Male crouching down shooting finger guns in the plot.”



November 28

“Female asked if she got food delivered, respondent said ‘no’ and closed the door, subject came back and egged the front door.”



November 30

“911 hang up. She is trying to speak with her niece and can’t find the phone number.”



December 1

“Respondent ordered a Lift ride but it hasn’t come and now he is extremely cold.”

