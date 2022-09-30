Annual Davis Neighbors’ Night Out to be held on October 16

The citywide social event will feature potlucks, tea parties and more

Davis Neighbors’ Night Out is a yearly event hosted by the city of Davis along with UC Davis and the Associated Students of UC Davis (ASUCD), according to the city of Davis website. The event is a celebration of the community and an opportunity for residents to foster a sense of camaraderie in their neighborhood.

According to Carrie Dyer, Management Analyst for the City Manager’s Office, this year’s Davis Neighbors’ Night will be the 16th annual — it has been held every year since 2006 with the exception of 2020.

“Davis Neighbors’ Night Out is an opportunity for neighbors to get together, connect and meet due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” Dyer said. “The true goal is to build connections and establish relationships because connected neighborhoods are ones that tend to be safer.”

The day’s events will be held all over Davis and can be located using the locator map available on the city of Davis website. Programming will be hosted by event sponsors which consist of apartment complexes, neighborhood watch liaisons and homeowner associations.

The city of Davis website lists that there will be between 100 to 125 events held throughout town on the 16th. Elizabeth Wisnia, a long-time Davis resident, has been hosting one of these events, a neighborhood potluck party, for the past 13 years.

“We do a potluck in our neighborhood,” Wisnia said. “We use the foldout tables, set sidewalk chalk out for the kids and close off the streets. Everyone comes and shares the food. It is a fun way to get to know our neighbors and catch up with the people we wouldn’t otherwise get a chance to.”

Nine-year-old Sarah Luckenbill has also been hosting tea parties for the Davis Neighbors’ Night Out since age four.

“Every year we celebrate with our neighbors by having a tea party get-together,” Luckenbill said. “My family brings tea and biscuits, you can bring food and Pattie brings a big inflatable cat and it is very fun to go underneath it. We all share everything we bring and enjoy hanging out with old neighbors and getting to know new neighbors better.”

In addition to Wisnia’s and Luckenbill’s parties, the locator map shows a wide array of events that will be held all over town, including picnics, scavenger hunts and talent shows.

Wisnia explained why the Neighbors’ Night Out event is so special to her, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With everyone being so busy, we don’t always make the time to get together and hear about what is going on with the neighbors,” Wisnia said. “Especially after 2 ½ years of not being able to congregate in the ways we all need, it is a wonderful way to integrate newcomers into the neighborhood and meet the bigger community.”

