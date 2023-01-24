Student dies in Segundo residence hall

UC Davis released a statement regarding the death that occurred on Jan. 24

By RACHEL GAUER— campus@theaggie.org

On the morning of Jan. 24, first-year computer science major Arhan Vyas died in Miller Hall, according to a recent press release. The cause of death had not been released as of Jan. 24. First responders were present at the scene, according to the statement, and “did all they could for the student.”

The UC Davis Fire Department responded to the student’s address once at 1:46 a.m., and then again at 5:05 a.m., according to an article by the Davis Enterprise, although it has not been disclosed why there were multiple responses.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him,” the press release reads.

UC Davis shared several mental health resources for grieving students and faculty to contact, including Student Health and Counseling Services (SHCS) for students and the Academic and Staff Assistance Program (ASAP) for faculty.

Miller Hall is a freshman residence hall located in the Segundo residence hall area that houses over 200 students.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.