City council holds outreach meeting to discuss the 5th Street corridor

The city held a public meeting last week to discuss necessary improvements, how to make them

By ANTHONY W. ZAMMIKIEL — city@theaggie.org

The Davis City Council hosted an outreach meeting for the public to discuss possible improvements to the Fifth Street corridor on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting discussed changes to be made to the corridor, which runs from L Street to Cantrill Drive.

“City staff will discuss the history of the Fifth Street corridor from L Street to Cantrill Drive to help identify the long-term needs and potential improvements to the corridor,” reads the official statement released on Jan. 23 by the city. “In addition, staff will update the community on the road striping pilot that is currently in place on Fifth Street from L Street to Pole Line Road. This is a study phase only at this time; budget would need to be identified before proceeding with implementation of any improvements.”

The city also released an additional statement on the improvement project.

“City staff will discuss long-term needs and potential improvements to the Fifth Street corridor from L Street to Cantrill Drive and are interested to hear from residents and business owners,” the additional statement said. “This study also includes an examination of the demonstration striping that was installed in early 2021. This is just a study. There is currently no budget for improvements.”

The city provided documentation outlining possible cross-section improvements. The six options for improvement are mostly dependent on budget, as options involving paint and plastic treatments will cost less than landscape treatments. The city has also proposed three bicycle lanes options: buffered bike lanes, one-way separated bike lanes and two-way separated bike lanes.

An infographic detailing the section that is being considered for improvements was also posted on the city’s improvement projects page, with further information available on the citywide construction, improvement and maintenance projects pages.

Questions about the outreach meetings should be directed to Ryan Chapman, the Assistant Director of Engineering and Transportation, at rchapman@cityofdavis.org.

Written By: Anthony W. Zammikiel — city@theaggie.org