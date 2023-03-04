Student picks: Inside scoop on the best restaurants in town

UC Davis students give insight into the best places to eat in Davis

By FAITH DEMEULENAERE — features@theaggie.org

Some students may be tempted to flock to the chain restaurants they recognize from their hometowns, but the locally owned restaurants of Davis are the ones that really capture the attention of adventurous foodies. If you’re new to town, or just want to try something new, UC Davis students can give you some top-tier recommendations. From hole-in-the-wall cafes to under-the-radar eateries, get ready to explore the food scene of this bustling college town.

Jordan Rouleau, a third-year English and art history double major, said there are a few places in Davis with unbeatable charm.

“A place that I really like that isn’t talked about enough is Four Seasons Gourmet Chinese Restaurant,” Rouleau said. “Their food is some of the best I’ve had anywhere. Their prices are super worth it for the portion sizes. I definitely recommend giving it a try.”

Liam Swenson, a second-year physics major who lived in Davis even before attending college, said some spots in town have “become staples” for him. He emphasized one of his favorite places for a morning pick-me-up.

“A really great coffee shop in town is Pachamama,” Swenson said. “They have really great coffee that is completely organic, sustainable and 100% farmer-owned.”

Swenson said his favorite restaurant in Davis is Open Rice Kitchen.

“They have incredible food and boba with unique daily specials,” Swenson said. “They are one of the most affordable places in Davis.”

As more and more people turn toward plant-based diets, the demand for vegan restaurants is on the rise. Lauren Toyne, a third-year wildlife, fish and conservation biology major, said her favorite vegan food place in Davis is the Three Ladies Cafe.

“It is a super cute restaurant with a cool staff and amazing vegan options,” Toyne said. “I would highly recommend the lavender lemonade.”

Some may find that dining options on campus get repetitive after a while, including fourth-year communication major Emma Brockman, who has developed a few favorite locales for a delicious and unique meal experience.

“My favorite go-to spot in Davis at the moment is Red 88,” Brockman said. “They have great noodles and things such as loaded fries that you can’t necessarily find anywhere else in town. I am also a new fan of the Cloud Forest Cafe for breakfast and brunch on the weekends. It has a really nice ambiance and super friendly employees.”

With so many hidden gem eateries to choose from, Davis is bursting with delicious and diverse options.

Whether you’re a student on the hunt for a tasty and affordable meal between classes or a visitor wanting to explore the local culinary scene, these recommendations from college students might lead to some of the best eats in town.

