Davis MoMA: Watery Night

‘Original: “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh’
Drawn by: Nimra Farhan –– nfarhan@ucdavis.edu
Disclaimer: (This cartoon is humor and/or satire, and its content is purely fictional. The story and names of “sources” are fictionalized.)
‘Original: “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh’
Drawn by: Nimra Farhan –– nfarhan@ucdavis.edu
Disclaimer: (This cartoon is humor and/or satire, and its content is purely fictional. The story and names of “sources” are fictionalized.)
©2021, ASUCD. Designed by Creative Media.