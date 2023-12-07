The Editorial Board pretends to understand horoscopes

You deserve that finals week coffee — it’s written in the stars

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Aries (March 21 – April 19): You are courageous, competitive, energetic and confident. Your competitive nature might make finals week a stressful time, but remember that trying your best is all you can do! As a fire sign, it’s easy to let the stress get to you, but remember that there are ways to escape your finals anxiety. Take a break from studying! Head to the gym, watch a movie or make yourself a delicious snack. Not to mention, believing in yourself is half the battle, and you know how to do that. You’ve got this, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Tauruses are stable, driven, stubborn and patient. This is your time to shine! Applying yourself to your studying will get you far. A quiet environment without many distractions is probably the best place for you to get in the zone. As an earth sign, you’re already pretty grounded, but finals week may be stressing you out. Remember that getting outside and taking a walk around the neighborhood or in the Arboretum can be a great way to get refocused. You can do it, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21): As a Gemini, you’re outgoing, flexible, indecisive and enthusiastic. You tend to be juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, friend groups and subjects. You have a quick mind and easily retain details, which is helpful when it comes to exams. Being the social butterfly you are, now may be a good time to study with and lean on your friends for some extra support. We believe in you, Gemini!

Cancer (June 22 – July 22): Known for your creativity, emotional depth, loyalty and nurturing energy, as a Cancer, you may be feeling all the anxiety and stress that comes with finals. Water signs like you tend to be pretty emotional. Take a step back and reflect on what’s most important to you. Go visit the cows on Dairy Road or treat yourself to an ice cream and walk around downtown. You have all the tools to make this week a successful one, but try not to get too in your head about it. Taking breaks is important too! Happy finals, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): As a Leo and fire sign, you are charming, generous, confident and ambitious. This finals season, use your natural ambition to your advantage, but also remember to set realistic goals for yourself. Taking on too much at one time can lead to burnout. You are prone to cramming, so try to start studying sooner by incentivizing yourself. Give yourself little treats after you finish up an important assignment or section of your textbook. This doesn’t have to be anything crazy, it could be a break to play your instrument or a coffee from your favorite shop. It’s all about planning, Leo. Good luck!

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): Okay, Virgo. This is your time to shine. Virgos are perfectionists, reliable, kind and hardworking. Your organizational skills are paying off as we speak! As we near the end of the quarter, find a nice and quiet place to study and let your strong work ethic take over. Remember to prioritize your mental health as well, and balance working with self-care, however that looks for you. Even just a short nap may do you wonders. You can do it, Virgo!

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 23): Libras are known to be idealistic, magnetic, tactful and charming, but can also sometimes be prone to getting distracted and procrastinating their work. Study groups with your studious friends are your ticket to success this finals season. If you’re not in the mood to study with your friends, going somewhere like the library or a coffee shop can be helpful. Having people around you holding you accountable will inspire you to get your work done like we know you can. Stay strong, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 21): As a Scorpio, you are passionate, intuitive, independent and determined. You also tend to be in touch with your emotional side as a water sign. Be kind to yourself as we approach finals week. Scorpios tend to be methodical, so you are usually a good student with study habits that are well-planned. Remember that balance is important as well. Take time to nurture your mental health and check in with yourself. Stay hydrated and fed, get outside, stretch, then apply yourself to your studies! Success isn’t just about good grades. Knock ‘em dead, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): Sagittariuses are known to be adventurous, funny, honest and curious, though sometimes boastful. Take advantage of your inquisitive side and find the joy in learning to make it through the last days of the quarter. Make a plan for yourself before you start studying. This means writing out a to-do list! Sagittariuses tend to get distracted, so being able to see what’s required of you written out will be a great way to hold yourself accountable. Stay knowledge-hungry, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Capricorns tend to be hardworking, sarcastic, consistent and practical. As a student, you tend to be goal-oriented and disciplined, so making a finals study schedule and setting goals for yourself is a really effective way for you to get things done. Remember to take some refreshment breaks and prioritize your mental health. Treat yourself to a coffee to fuel your grind. Go get ‘em, Capricorn!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): As an Aquarius, you are naturally creative, open-minded, unpredictable and intelligent, though sometimes spacey. You tend to develop your own approach to learning and complete tasks at your own pace, so make sure you are setting aside a good amount of time to study and finish up class assignments. Try studying in a park (weather permitting) or making up a funny song to memorize equations. Use your creative mind to come up with a study plan that will work for you, because it might not be what works for others. Wishing you success, Aquarius!

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): A Pisces is compassionate, imaginative, artistic and generous. As we near finals, make sure to prioritize yourself as well instead of only helping others succeed. Pisces tend to be very dedicated towards their goals, so setting ones that are realistic and achievable will work well for you. Using your artsy side may also work to your advantage! Have fun with your notes, make them look pretty if it will help you remember them. Hang in there, Pisces.

