Was the peak of 2024 ‘Pop Girl Summer?’

Amidst all of the 2024 releases, four pop albums stand out as major playlist staples

By AALIYAH ESPAÑOL-RIVAS — arts@theaggie.org

If I had to use one word to describe the musical landscape of summer 2024, all obvious signs point to pop. From Charli XCX’s “Apple” dance trend taking over everyone’s Tik Tok For You Page and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” still stuck in everyone’s heads months later, there is no denying the resurgence of pop music made by female artists has ruled this past summer.

While it is hard to highlight all of the amazing female artists whose pop albums were released this summer (and Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” the 2023 album that broke the internet), four stand-out pop albums have dominated everyone’s playlist this summer.

“BRAT” by Charli XCX

It is almost impossible to talk about this summer without discussing the cultural impact of “Brat” by Charli XCX. Above the context of music, “Brat” has not only become a staple in pop culture but has reached beyond to organizations such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and a theme used by presidential candidate Kamala Harris on her Instagram. The simple neon green album cover with just four letters has made itself a staple for 2024 summer.

Examining the album as a whole, there is no surprise as to why the album became popular. With songs like “Girl, so confusing,” to “365,” the entire album makes you feel like you’re in a strobe light-filled nightclub. Even more so, after the skyrocketing popularity of “Brat,” Charli XCX released two deluxe versions of the album, one featuring three additional songs and one with remixes of all of the songs on the original album.

The “Brat” album has changed the current pop genre. Straying away from the typical bubblegum pop girl sound, Charli XCX has brought the subgenre of hyper-pop back into the spotlight, hopefully encouraging more artists to go beyond their comfort zone to create fresh albums that are more than just radio hits.

“The Secret of Us” by Gracie Abrams

Leaning away from the hyper-pop music lies an underrated album for all of the girls who by day are bumpin’ that but are the journaling thought daughters by night. “The Secret of Us” by Gracie Abrams has it all. From songs like “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” for the girls who miss their ex, “Tough Love,” for the girls who are living, laughing and loving with their best friends, the album is an understated choice amongst the rest of the summer albums. The stand-out song, “Close to You” is more akin to the other radio hits from this summer, with an uptempo beat and catchy chorus.

With 13 songs, Abrams delves into the world of situationships, secret relationships and the liberation from leaving said relationships. Produced by Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner and featuring a collaboration with Taylor Swift, the album serves as a nice palate cleanser for the post nightclub vibe of other music made this summer.

“Short n’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Hit after hit” is the only way I can describe this album. “Short n’ Sweet,” released by Sabrina Carpenter toward the end of summer, has cemented itself into the 2024 pop scene. Though its main single, “Espresso,” came out in April, the song itself is still as popular as ever, with its sister song “Please Please Please” equally as popular. While many people quickly grew tired of these two songs despite their overwhelming catchiness, there was an element of creativity that was ever present.

Not only does the album delve into a catchy pop summer sound reminiscent of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” era, but it goes beyond it into hints of country and R&B. Mixed with Carpenter’s sultry voice and strut-worthy tempo, the album is a fun, innuendo-filled collection that at times even gets a bit vulnerable. “Short n’ Sweet” is the perfect summer album of songs you can dance to, cry to and scream your heart out to.

“Charm” by Clairo

Similar to “The Secret of Us,” the “Charm” album by Clairo has not been as prominent as a whole, beneath all of the glitter and hyper-pop from this summer. Rather, “Charm” is an unsung light for all of the thought daughters who chose to relax this summer. “Charm” is a mellow, feminine, alternative pop album with songs that delve into both individuality and a blossoming relationship. A perfect example of this is the breakout song “Juna.” The song itself embodies the overall mood of the album: soft, girly and whimsical.

Listening to the album, all I wanted to do was cry, frolic in a field with a three-tiered white maxi skirt and invest in high-quality matcha. Going hand in hand with the mellow, whimsical theme of the album, Clairo delivers in every song with her soft vocals amidst melodic instrumentals. “Charm” is exactly what its title says: charming, endearing and bewitching with the subtlety of the album itself. It is not loud, in your face or all-consuming, it is the perfect balance of quaint and thought-provoking.

Overall, the surge of pop music this summer has been electrifying. Regardless of the album’s release year, there is no denying pop has been occupying the charts. Whether it’s songs from the albums above, Chappell Roan or Remi Wolf, pop music slayed this summer.

Written by: Aaliyah Español-Rivas — arts@theaggie.org