The 15th annual Art of Painting Conference united artists at John Natsoulas Gallery

Celebrating four decades of artistic innovation, the event brings together renowned painters for dialogue, reflection and creative exchange in Davis

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

The John Natsoulas Gallery hosted its 15th annual Art of Painting in the 21st Century Conference on Saturday, Oct. 12. This event has become a significant part of the gallery’s long-standing role in the Davis community since its founding in 1986. John Natsoulas, after working with Amnesty International in East and North Africa, returned to Davis to merge his passion for humanitarian work and the arts, launching the gallery as a cultural hub for artistic exchange.

Throughout the years, the gallery has hosted numerous events, including exhibitions, festivals and conferences that highlight West Coast art, where pivotal Davis artists like Roy de Forest, Roland Petersen, Wayne Thiebaud and Robert Arneson played key roles in defining the West Coast art style. The Art of Painting Conference provides an engaging and interactive environment for artists to explore and share their experiences in a traditionally individual field.

“Many painters work alone, an isolated process that deprives the artist of thriving debate until the work is shown,” their website states. “This conference provides a unique opportunity and intimate setting to interact with top artists.”

This year’s conference provided programming from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and included lectures with artists Ian Harvey, Danielle Muzina and Jerad Silva as well as a panel discussion moderated by William Maul, featuring artists Patrick Siler, Maija Peeples-Bright, Laurelin Gilmore and Nimah Gobir. The event concluded with an opening reception with live music and refreshments.

The exhibition, co-curated by Natsoulas and John Seed, will be open from Oct. 2 to Nov. 2. Their exhibition gathers artists at different stages of their lives and careers, brought together by their devotion and commitment to painting. The exhibit celebrates diversity in artistic practice, ensuring the display of dynamic, thought-provoking work from all participants. This mix of emerging and established artists demonstrates the gallery’s dedication to fostering a broad spectrum of creative talent.

