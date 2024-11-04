Spice up your Halloween with a seasonal drink

The best fall-themed drinks from local coffee houses in Davis

By ELIZABETH BUNT — arts@theaggie.org

Halloween is finally here, and Davis is fully in the grip of fall. With cooler days rolling in, there is nothing cozier than spending the morning in a warm coffee shop. Unfortunately for Davis students, it’s midterm season so schoolwork is involved with every coffee trip. Luckily, Davis has several local cafés that are perfect for sitting, sipping and studying. These are some of the coffee shops offering specialty fall drinks and perfect atmospheres for both the coffee aficionado and the academic weapon.

Mishka’s Pumpkin Latte: a fall staple

Mishka’s Café is an old standby for most Davis students, especially humanities majors. On any given day, Davisites can be found reading, writing and sampling pastries under the constantly changing local artwork hung on the walls. To ring in the changing weather, the Mishka’s baristas have brought back a classic favorite: the Pumpkin Latte. This latte tastes exactly like a homemade pumpkin pie with just enough coffee flavor to cut through the sweetness. The drink is finished with a dusting of cinnamon and customers can also ask for a dollop of homemade whip cream on top. The Pumpkin Latte comes in three different sizes and can be ordered hot or iced. To really complete the experience, café-goers should pair the latte with one of Mishka’s famous pastries that are made in the bakery above the shop: gingersnaps, pumpkin bars or chocolate muffins.

Temple Coffee: classic flavors, new delivery

This fall, Temple Coffee — located on G Street — has a packed seasonal menu with two returning favorites and two brand new creations. The Gingersnap Latte, topped with ginger whipped cream and chai sugar, is making a reappearance this year along with the Ginger Cream Cold Brew. These two drinks were huge hits last year so Temple fans will be glad to have them back. For those who prefer non-coffee beverages, Temple has created the Autumn Apple Bliss and the Matcha Tonic. The Autumn Apple Bliss is a chamomile tea made with brown sugar, cinnamon and apple butter, perfect for tea lovers in search of something special for the fall season. The Matcha Tonic is a classic matcha paired with crisp tonic water and sweetened with brown sugar simple syrup. This drink is ideal for those looking for something seasonal but a little less sweet to sip on while studying.

Pachamama Coffee: local twists on global flavors

Currently, Pachamama Coffee is offering a five-drink autumn menu alongside their fixed menu. Avid Pacha visitors will be familiar with the Maple Brulée Latte and Honey Bear Latte, drinks that have appeared several times on their seasonal menu in both hot and iced form. New beverages this season include the Dulce de Leche Latte, Pumpkin and Cardamom Latte and Criollo-Cacao Mocha. The Pumpkin and Cardamom Latte is very similar to the latte offered at Mishka’s except for the warm cardamom infusion. The Dulce de Leche is exactly what it sounds like: a buttery, sweet take on a Latin American classic dessert with hints of caramel. The Criollo-Cacao Mocha is the most experimental beverage on Pachamama’s autumnal menu. This mocha combines Peruvian cacao, Colombian sugar and a hint of Himalayan salt to add a little kick of spice to the chocolatey taste.

These seasonal recommendations ought to make it easy for any student to find the perfect place to study and the perfect coffee to sip on while doing so. Keep in mind, these drinks are only offered for a short while this autumn, so take a trip downtown and pick an autumnal brew to become your new obsession. The only difficulty will be deciding which drink to try first.

