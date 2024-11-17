Upcoming art piece to honor Karim Abou Najm

On Nov. 22, the city will unveil a public art piece titled ‘Fiat Lux’ in memory of deceased student Karim Abou Najm

By HANNAH SCHRADER — city@theaggie.org

The City of Davis recently announced they will hold an event to unveil the “Fiat Lux” art piece to honor the life of former UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm. The unveiling will occur on Friday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m. in Sycamore Park.

“Fiat Lux” means “Let there be light” in Latin and strives to honor Najm’s kindness and creativity.

The city discussed in a press release the tragic events that led to the death of Najm, which occurred during a series of stabbings in the city.

“Abou Najm lost his life on April 29, 2023, when he was stabbed in Sycamore Park while biking home,” the press release stated. “He graduated from Davis Senior High School in 2020 and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in computer science posthumously from UC Davis in 2023.”

The press release shared more about how the art piece came together.

“Artist Nicole Beck created “Fiat Lux” that will sit atop a berm in the park that overlooks the site of the tragedy,” the press release said. “The piece is made of stainless steel and colored dichroic glass. The colors in the piece will reflect light and change color depending on the viewer’s position and ambient light conditions. The artwork embodies the qualities that made Karim an exceptional human and the kindness, innovation, creativity and warmth within the Davis community.”

The art piece was funded by community members, the university and the city’s Municipal Arts Fund, according to the press release. At the time of publication, rain is highly likely on Friday.

“The installation of “Fiat Lux” was made possible by donations from Najm’s family, friends and Davis residents, a donation from the University of California, Davis and funds from the City of Davis Municipal Arts Fund. In the event of rain, the public is invited to join the ceremony at the multi-purpose room at Robert E. Willett Elementary School at 1207 Sycamore Lane.”

For more information on the date, time or other details of the event, visit the City of Davis website.

