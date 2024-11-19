What the Editorial Board is thankful for this holiday season

With Thanksgiving approaching, take some time to reflect on where you can find gratitude in your life

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

UC Davis Land Acknowledgement Statement:

We should take a moment to acknowledge the land on which we are gathered. For thousands of years, this land has been the home of Patwin people. Today, there are three federally recognized Patwin tribes: Cachil DeHe Band of Wintun Indians of the Colusa Indian Community, Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation, and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.

The Patwin people have remained committed to the stewardship of this land over many centuries. It has been cherished and protected, as elders have instructed the young through generations. We are honored and grateful to be here today on their traditional lands.

With training for Turkey Trots, hosting family dinners and shopping Black Friday deals just around the corner, now is a better time than ever to slow down and take a moment to acknowledge all we have to be grateful for. Yes, we are living in challenging and stressful times, and there is a lot to be worried about. But despite this, it’s healthy to be grateful for what we do have and the small things that make life special. This Thanksgiving, look to your community, friends and family — they are some of the most important things in your lives.

Chris Ponce, Editor-in-Chief: My community

Being a Chicano in Davis, a town that is predominately white, I am grateful for places that remind me of home and that remind me of my community.

I’m grateful for whenever a professor or stranger pronounces my last name right without me having to correct them. I’m grateful for the restaurants in Woodland that remind me of my family’s cooking. Different folklórico groups who put shows on at the Mondavi Center or in Woodland remind me of my beautiful culture and people. This quarter I took my first Chicanx studies class and it has one of the strongest senses of community I think I’ve felt in a classroom. I’m even grateful for the random student groups at the MU who sell pan dulce. I’ve spent the last three years in Davis, finding my footing and my place — I don’t know if I’ve ever perfectly escaped the culture shock in Davis. But, I have found people who come from similar backgrounds as me, with families that look like mine. To those people, my loyal friends, my lovely partner and all of my loved ones, thank you. You all help make Davis feel like it’s my home too.

Alyssa Crevoiserat, Managing Editor: Reading

Earlier this year, I found myself revisiting an old hobby from my middle school and early high school days: reading. Yes, like most people, my love for reading fizzled out with age, and I became hyper-focused on reading “correctly.” I thought that in order to read, I had to read classic literature that would mold me into an educated and scholarly member of society. However, instead of creating a scholar, elitist reading culture created a girl who didn’t pick up a book for years. Gone were the days when I would shamelessly peruse the aisles of a bookstore looking for my next fantasy read, sharing favorite books with friends and organizing fan art on Pinterest. Reading became a chore — to the point where I would barely skim required readings for class. I’m not sure when it happened, but I realized that preventing myself from reading what I want was more embarrassing than any book I could buy.

And while I do think I should pick up a classic or two, reading fantasy novels has been the highlight of my year. Reading has felt like having a conversation with a younger version of me — where I was reading for an escape and not to intellectualize my hobbies. Despite the haters — I’m not naming names — my poorly decorated Kindle and I have spent the year joined at the Popsocket for 45 books.

PS: Follow me on Goodreads.

Madison Peters, Campus News Editor: Self-care

As cliche as it sounds, it really is hard to be positive in times like these. If you have kept up with our weekly issues, you know that there has been a lot of darkness in the world as of late, and being surrounded by these frightening headlines can be overwhelming. With that being said, I urge you all to do your best to be thankful for the moments you have to ground yourself and appreciate the little things that make you happy.

One aspect of my life that I am thankful for is being able to take walks in the arboretum while I watch the fall colors change around me. Despite the cold weather, these moments where I can reconnect with nature and just take a second to think about anything and everything have really kept me going. I am thankful for the way that my house is turning into a home with every thrift find I decorate with and every game night my roommates and I host. Having a space where I can completely let my guard down and get cozy for the cold season ahead of us is something I will always be grateful for. On that note, I am extremely grateful to the rest of the editorial staff for supporting my journalistic endeavors through all of the breaking news and crazy scoops. As fall quarter comes to an end, I encourage everyone to do a bit of reflecting and, more than anything, enjoy the necessary break that we all deserve.

Ana Bach, Arts & Culture Editor: Simple pleasures and going the distance

Wow, I don’t think I have truly taken the time to reflect on how rewarding this year has been until now. It’s hard to compile a short list of gratitudes, but in light of how hectic the world has been, I think what I am most grateful for boils down to things I do every day that I take for granted. From my matcha in the morning to the ability I have to move my body freely, moments within my day that help me get out of my head for a little while are what keep me sane. Audiobooks, podcasts and my Spotify Discover Weekly playlists that fill the dull silence during my morning walks around Davis. My weekly Davis Co-op trips and treating myself to a new artisan bread I have yet to try. Daily meetings with my fellow editors and being able to read the wonderful work that my writers conjure up make my appreciation for this little cow town skyrocket. Last but not least, I am thankful that my parents have supported me in every way from across the pond in Washington, DC, and that I am able to pursue my education out of state. This list is only just a glimpse into everything I value in my life and I hope you too find the joy in the little things when times are stressful.

Katie Hellman, Science & Technology: The little things

Reflecting on what we’re thankful for has the profound ability to enrich our lives, especially with so much chaos going on in the world. Our brains are naturally wired to get stuck in negative thinking patterns, but our thoughts influence our perception of the world and our general attitude toward life — so while a bit of pessimism isn’t a bad thing, take the time to remind yourself of what brings you joy. My (non-comprehensive) list of things I’m grateful for is as follows: fuzzy socks, vanilla lattes, my sister and brother, the sound of rain, Christmas trees, the Amtrak, recorded lectures, Canadian chocolate, GPS systems, the arboretum and, of course, all the lovely people who work for The Aggie.

Maya Kornyeyeva, Opinion Editor: Living in the moment

As the season of gratitude arrives with the gentle swiftness of rain, I am reminded of the wise words of fictional debonair Albus Dumbledore, well into his hundreds, imparting wisdom on the youth of our generation: “It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live.”

This notion of forgetting to be present in a world that is continuously, irrevocably moving forwards is something that quite often afflicts me. Time and time again I get caught up in plans, in far-fetched goals and in my own tiny bubble, comfortably stuck. Thankfully, even tiny gestures remind me of the wonder of this world. From a cozy evening baking with friends to a quiet nighttime walk to get boba to the golden light of the morning greeting me as I head to work, there are instances in life that I am beyond grateful to have experienced. Then, there are my supportive friends, my wonderful coworkers (both at the CA Aggie and at Pachamama), my parents, my brother and my extended family in Ukraine, fighting each and every day for their country — I am so proud of the people in my life. As Thanksgiving comes and goes, I’m grateful for a chance to live within the present and to chase dreams while cherishing the magic of every passing moment.

Zoey Mortazavi, Features Editor: My connections

As I’ve biked around campus dreading my midterms, papers and other assignments, Davis’ vibrant fall colors have served as a reminder to myself that I should be grateful for where I am, as well as for where I have been. To that end, I couldn’t even think about Thanksgiving and gratefulness without mentioning my family. Extended family gatherings can be wildly stressful, but I am who I am because of my parents, siblings and entire extended family — both on my mom’s Irish side and my dad’s Iranian side. I’m so grateful to be lucky enough to be going to college to pursue a higher education; I’m grateful for my friends (as well as my Aggie coworkers, of course), who carry me through all of my struggles, grammatical and otherwise. I’m also grateful for the little things — old books, records, lighting candles, over-the-ear headphones and hot lattes during the cold months, as well as so much more I can’t think of. Recently, I’ve been especially grateful for going on drives with my friends, taking day trips and listening to the Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast. In the wake of these tumultuous past months, occasionally doing a check-in to remind yourself what you’re thankful for can act as a saving grace — and one which I cannot recommend enough.

Hannah Schrader, City News Editor: Family and fantasy novels

A quarter system schedule can easily allow gratitude to fall out of focus, but it’s important to recognize the abundance in our lives that persists whether we acknowledge it or not. This holiday season, I am feeling particularly grateful for friends and fantasy novels. Though it sounds corny, the unconditional love and support my friends and partner provide me are the foundation of my personhood. So for their assistance in making me a kinder, thoughtful and more confident individual, I am eternally grateful. Now onto the more substantive part of my gratitude spiel, which is the gratitude I have for books about dragon slayers and the adventures they go on. I feel grateful for the unique mental lifeline that is reading a ludicrous and poorly written work of fiction after a long day of reading research papers. I find comfort in glazing over the esoteric fantasy references knowing my tenuous understanding of the plot will have no long-term academic and career implications. In short, I have been feeling especially grateful for the tools and people in my life that give me so much to be grateful for.

Megan Joseph, Sports Editor: New adventures

Once again, it’s that time of year — when you return home to lively family arguments, have too many slices of pie and are forced by your parents to help out in the kitchen, only to be promptly kicked out. I am eternally grateful for everything that has helped me survive this year: Google Translate, chaotic group chats with my friends and cheap flight deals. On a more personal note, I am grateful for my friends, family, health and the incredible adventures I experienced this year. I have been truly fortunate this year to travel around Europe and experience a completely different lifestyle (though I assure you, I will still be enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner feast). I am grateful for every new experience that comes my way and look forward to celebrating the holidays with my loved ones — and hopefully, even more pie.

