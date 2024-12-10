Review: Heretic

A24’s new thriller blends classic horror with religious discourse

Anyone who spends any amount of time online has probably seen advertisements and trailers for the new horror movie “Heretic.” The film is produced by well known company A24, known for such hits as “Midsommar,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Moonlight” and “Lady Bird.” With rave reviews from critics and a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it is safe to say that “Heretic” is the latest addition to A24’s long list of hits; but what is the movie really about and why is it special?

At face value, “Heretic” is about two young women who are tricked inside of an older man’s house. Once inside, they realize that the old man isn’t quite what he seems and that they will have to think on their feet to make it out of his house alive. Any fan of horror will be familiar with this plot; it is the classic cat-and-mouse game of the genre. Where “Heretic” differs is the details.

The young women who become trapped in the house are Mormon sister missionaries, Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton. The opening scene of the movie shows the two canvasing houses in the neighborhood, hoping to convert residents. When they meet Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), they are happy to find someone who not only invites them inside, but seems excited to talk to them about the faith. True to Mormon conventions, the sisters are unable to enter the house unless another woman is present. Mr. Reed tempts them by saying that his wife is just in the other room.

From this point on, the film takes place almost entirely within the labyrinthine house. But unlike many other horror movies, “Heretic” does not rely on jump scares or unnecessary gore to keep its audience spooked. Instead, it is very dialogue heavy.

Set in one small house with a cast of only three characters, it relies on long exchanges and thought-provoking monologues to move the plot forward. In fact, it may be more accurate to call “Heretic” a psychological thriller rather than a conventional horror film. When the girls are truly stuck in the house, Reed begins a conversation about religious beliefs that turns into an inquisition. His questions clearly come from an atheist point of view and his goal seems to be to force the missionaries to speak against the Mormon church. Determined to contradict his entrenched beliefs with their own, the young women think on their feet and defend their faith to the end. If there is a critique to be made, it is that the missionaries have perhaps turned into symbols of stubborn belief by the end of the film rather than the three-dimensional characters they began as.

Despite receiving positive feedback from critics and many viewers, “Heretic” has caught flak from religious organizations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) has commented that the representation of Mormon missionaries was done in poor taste and their conduct sensationalized. Other Christian publications have raised the complaint that the atheistic Mr. Reed depicts the secular bias of Hollywood productions.

Religious controversy aside, “Heretic” is a must-see for horror and thriller fans because it takes classic tropes and reworks them into something almost philosophical. It’s odd to think of a horror movie like this as thought-provoking, but that is the best way to describe “Heretic.” A24 has created a creepy fishbowl in which viewers can see religious conviction tested by odd and extenuating circumstances, untainted by cheap scares. Audiences will leave the theater with much more to think about than just how to escape an eerie cabin in the woods.

